Action Plan To Safeguard Journalists

The safety of Journalists and issues of crime against journalists in Africa continue to be a major area of concern for stakeholders across the continent.

As a result, the African Freedom of Expression Exchange (AFEX) is developing an action plan for the safety of Journalists.

The plan, when completed, would require member states of the African Union to set up national mechanisms on the safety of Journalists.

It would also spell out stakeholders who are to be included in the decision making in the fight to end crimes against journalists.

Mr Edetaen Ojo, Chairman for the organisation made this known to The Chronicle at the sidelines of a news conference held in Accra last Thursday, to develop a Plan of Action on the safety of Journalists in Africa.

The conference, organised by the Media Foundation for West African (MFWA), in collaboration with AFEX, brought together stakeholders from prominent civil society organizations across Africa and beyond to deliberate on the safety of Journalists' situation in Africa and how it would address those challenges.

Perusing the safety of journalists situation in Africa, the chairman, who doubles as the Executive Director for Media Rights Agenda in Nigeria and chairperson for MFWA, indicated that the attacks being meted out to Journalists were increasing and similar to those in most African countries, hence the organisations decision to ensure that a plan of action is developed to safeguard journalist.

He indicated that one of the ways the organisation would ensure a successful implementation of its plan across Africa would be to make a representation at the African Union and UNESCO summit to be held at the end of the month in order to contribute to the discussions.

He stated that another way to ensure the plan succeed is the inclusion of other stakeholders in the decision making process.

He indicated that a concerted effort and input from the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary arm of governments, security agencies and Civil Society Organizations would help the successful implementation of the plan.

He explained that “the safety of the journalist was not an issue for journalists to mitigate alone but rather concerted efforts from other stakeholders would help mitigate the challenges”.

He added that a sensitization program aimed at educating these stakeholders on the critical role of the journalist play in nation building.

“This would enable them participate actively in ensuring that journalists are treated well in their line of duty,” he added.

The Chairman also observed that a lot of draft works end up taking months to be completed or never gets completed, a situation which amounts to a waste of resources and time.

He said that the story of AFEX would be different because the report would be presented to the AU and UNESCO meeting hence the need and pressure for them to complete it on time.

He also indicated that much awareness would be created for people to know about the work as well as a monitoring and evaluation process would be in force to track the success of the draft.

Advising journalists on the need to protect themselves with or without the presence of an action plan, Mr Ojo said they should also be concerned about their own safety first, before anything.

He said though he agrees with the views people hold that anyone who takes the life of a journalist has deprived society information, “at the end of the day, it's your family who would suffer the loss so why not protect yourself.”

He also made a clarion call to media owners and gatekeepers in the newsrooms to make the documentation and broadcast of attack on any journalist a priority since it can send strong warnings to the perpetrators and would go a long way to curb some of the impunities against journalists.