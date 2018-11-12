Atebubu Queenmother Seeking Government Support

THE QUEEN mother of Ntomi Traditional Council at Sene West in the Brong Ahafo Region has appealed to the Akufo-Addo government to fix the Atebubu-Kajeji road abandoned by the erstwhile Mahama administration.

The queen mother, Nana Ama Memtenso, made the appeal through the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Evans Poku Bobie, when the minister paid a three-day working visit to the area.

She stressed that when the Atebubu-Kajeji road is constructed, it would boost market activities in the area and increase their standard of living because many foodstuffs like yam and cassava are produced from the area.

She said: “Due to the bad nature of the road, most middle men cheat the farmers by buying farm produce at cheap prices. They go and sell them at exorbitant prices and gain more than the farmers . . . They 'threaten' to abandon our foodstuffs when we complain about the low prices.”

She further appealed to the minister to upgrade the community clinic in the area to hospital to accommodate the increasing population of Atebubu-Kajeji.

She thanked President Akufo-Addo for noticing the good things in the regional minister.