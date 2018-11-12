Stolen Payloader Found

The Tema Regional Police Command has retrieved the missing payloader belonging to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA).

The payloader was found in an uncompleted yard at Kpone-Kokompe in the Greater Accra Region. It was found with a TMA inscription on it, subsequently sprayed off from possible identification.

Some days after the disappearance of the equipment from the Ramsar site at Sakumono/Community 3 in Tema, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Felix Mensah Anang-La, was alerted by the mechanic working on the faulty equipment that the machine was nowhere to be found.

The MCE immediately referred the matter to the Public Relations & Complaints Committee (PRRC) of the TMA, whose investigations ended inconclusively due to lack of cooperation from the parties involved.

Mr. Anang-La later lodged a formal complaint with the investigative bodies of state to intervene.

Four persons were invited by the police for questioning, which led to the retrieval of the payloader from a private construction yard at Kpone-Kokompe, near the landfill site in the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, the MCE stated that the stolen payloader was sold to a buyer.

He added that he has given the police the green light to carry out with their investigations to unravel the whole truth pertaining to the case.

“I will not condone any sort of criminal act whatsoever, even if you are my special aide implicated in this scandal,” he indicated.