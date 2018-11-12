Development Goes With A Common Voice

Upper East Regional Minister, Paulina Patience Abayage, has reiterated the need for the people of the region to have a common voice on development irrespective of their political affiliations.

She mentioned that development has “no colour, the benefits go to all whilst the negative effects also go to all”, hence the need for the people of the region to come under one umbrella in order to fast-track development.

The minister was speaking during her first address as the regional minister for the Upper East on her arrival on Thursday evening.

She was welcomed by people from all walks of life, including civil society organisations (CSOs), NGOs, various women and youth groups, government appointees, members and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Madam Abayage pledged to work hard and use every opportunity to market the opportunities in the region and attract the needed investment to the area.

“I am here to join this region to tell our story, but whilst we are doing that, we should not lose sight of the fact that we are just doing that much, but there is still much to be done. So, I am going to join the regional coordinating council and the municipal and district assemblies, our traditional authorities, the regional security agencies and we are going to work together with everyone from the region and those who have come to stay with us in this region,” she stated.

Madam Abayage continued, “This region is our region. We collectively own it, we must collectively build it. No compromise on that. It's our super project. Nobody will tell our story for us if we don't tell them our story. And the Upper East Region is one of the most peaceful regions in this country.”

She called for support from all and sundry to achieve this vision, adding, “My doors are opened to all for productive ideas and suggestions that will help develop our districts and the human resources there. It is our region and we must unite to tell our story to the outside world.”