modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
33 minutes ago | Education

Aggregate 30s In ‘Big’ Schools Justifiable

Daily Guide
Yaw Osei Adutwum
Yaw Osei Adutwum

Deputy Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum, has defended the posting of 'weak' students to category 'A' schools.

Dr Adutwum told patrons at the Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting, Monday, that when the 'weaker' students who are mostly from the deprived areas and the public schools, are all sent to the so-called weaker schools, it just repeats the same circle.

He explained that because elite schools have all the necessary resources like experienced teachers and adequate equipment like labs, they are in a better position to improve the 'weak students'.

The Deputy Minister was reacting to concerns that the Free Senior High School policy by the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government had led to unqualified students infiltrating so-called big schools.

“…old students call and they are angry 'why should you send a student with aggregate 30 to my famous school?' And I say to them why not?…So when you talk about access and you talk about the quality you cannot, forget about equity,” he said.

Speaking on the theme, Financing free quality education in Ghana – Sustainable funding options, the Deputy Minister noted that it is expedient to invest in the students and they will, in turn, invest their gained knowledge in the economy.

“The best way of funding education is to fund things that are critical and on things that can improve learning culture in schools after you guarantee access and make sure the people you are educating are the ones who will help improve the economy,” he said.

He added that when that is done, the state will not worry about funding for the economy because then, “the innovative way of doing things…and the creativity they [students] bring is what will improve the economy”.

More Video Headlines
Free SHS Policy - AM News on JoyNews (3-7-18)
Free SHS Policy - AM News on JoyNews (3-7-18)
'More and more people are buying media art'
'More and more people are buying media art'
FIFA Normalization Committee - The Pulse Sports on JoyNews (13-9-18)
FIFA Normalization Committee - The Pulse Sports on JoyNews (13-9-18)
#Topstory on Joy FM (31-10-18)
#Topstory on Joy FM (31-10-18)
Libyan parliament speaker slams 'outside interference' in country
Libyan parliament speaker slams 'outside interference' in country
KNUST Disturbances - Pulse on JoyNews (22-10-18)
KNUST Disturbances - Pulse on JoyNews (22-10-18)
Indonesia plane crash: authorities continue to search for plane''s black box
Indonesia plane crash: authorities continue to search for plane''s black box
Midday News on Joy FM (1-10-18)
Midday News on Joy FM (1-10-18)

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1under a tree where anansi felt,kwekutin will never sit there and fault asleep.

By: mahamadi dierks quot-img-1
body-container-line