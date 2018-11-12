Aggregate 30s In ‘Big’ Schools Justifiable

Deputy Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum, has defended the posting of 'weak' students to category 'A' schools.

Dr Adutwum told patrons at the Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting, Monday, that when the 'weaker' students who are mostly from the deprived areas and the public schools, are all sent to the so-called weaker schools, it just repeats the same circle.

He explained that because elite schools have all the necessary resources like experienced teachers and adequate equipment like labs, they are in a better position to improve the 'weak students'.

The Deputy Minister was reacting to concerns that the Free Senior High School policy by the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government had led to unqualified students infiltrating so-called big schools.

“…old students call and they are angry 'why should you send a student with aggregate 30 to my famous school?' And I say to them why not?…So when you talk about access and you talk about the quality you cannot, forget about equity,” he said.

Speaking on the theme, Financing free quality education in Ghana – Sustainable funding options, the Deputy Minister noted that it is expedient to invest in the students and they will, in turn, invest their gained knowledge in the economy.

“The best way of funding education is to fund things that are critical and on things that can improve learning culture in schools after you guarantee access and make sure the people you are educating are the ones who will help improve the economy,” he said.

He added that when that is done, the state will not worry about funding for the economy because then, “the innovative way of doing things…and the creativity they [students] bring is what will improve the economy”.