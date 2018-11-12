modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
33 minutes ago | Headlines

Residents Want Teshie-Agblizaa Road Fixed Or Else....

CitiNewsRoom
Residents Want Teshie-Agblizaa Road Fixed Or Else....

Residents of Teshie-Agblizaa in the Greater Accra Region have given the government a three-week ultimatum to resume work on the deplorable Teshie-Aglizaa-Manet road or face their wrath.

According to them, the lack of attention to the road project shows the insensitivity of successive governments to the challenges commuters face using the road.

The 7.5km road connects Teshie Lascala, Aglizaa, Manet estate through to Spintex.

1112201813608 uypctgfsrm teshielaskalademostration7

The project was awarded to Malin Investment at a contract sum of GHc62 million but the project stalled after the 2016 election.

In June 2018 the Minister for Roads and Highways said government had paid GHc16 million out of the GHc35 million outstanding balance to the contractor.

He added that the contractor was expected to resume work within six days, but it has been five months since the Road Minister made those commitments, but the road remains the same.

Outraged by this, the residents embarked on a protest on Sunday and gave the government a three-week ultimatum to fix the road or face their wrath.

One of the protesters, Prosper Tindani, told Citi News that “the Roads Minister promised the construction of the road on June 8, 2018 , we are in November, and not even single gravel has been seen on sight.”

1112201813610 m5hsk8v331 teshielaskalademostration5

“We, therefore, call on the Roads Minister to apologize to the good people of Teshie for the lies and deceit. Should the government fail to find a solution to the issues raised after three weeks, we will activate further actions until the government listens to us,” he added.

Some residents of Teshie Aglizaa also expressed their frustrations to Citi News.

“The drivers are always complaining. Almost every time they are going to the shops,” he added.

Meanwhile, Citi News understands that the road is receiving facelift after the protest.

Contractor demands GH¢25m to finish work on Teshie-Lascala road

The Chief Executive Officer of Malin Investment, the firm engaged in constructing the Teshie-Lascala road, Francis Kpelu, in February 2018 said work on the 7.5-kilometer stretch stalled because the government has not paid monies owed the company.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show at the time, Mr. Kpelu said his firm had completed work on over 30% of the project but stopped in 2016 because four of the five certificates he sent to the government for payment, totaling GH¢25 million had not been honored.

“Since we started this road, we raised certificate number one, two, three, four and five. It was the only number one that was honored by the government.

1112201813611 1j041p5cbw teshielaskalademostration2

“As I'm talking to you, we have outstanding payments from number two, three, four and five, totalling GHc25 million. The question is, if a local person wants to do something to support the whole country, should we be treated this way? Over one year now, the road because they've not paid us, we have also not been working,” the contractor added.

Francis Kpelu added that because work on the project had stalled for so long, most of the most of the progress they made had eroded “so you will think that nothing has been done, which means that a lot of money will be required to re-fix the road.”

More Video Headlines
South Korean journalists to witness dismantling of North's main testing site
South Korean journalists to witness dismantling of North's main testing site
AM Show Intro on JoyNews (31-8-18)
AM Show Intro on JoyNews (31-8-18)
🇶🇦 GCC crisis at deadlock one year on | Al Jazeera English
🇶🇦 GCC crisis at deadlock one year on | Al Jazeera English
Thai navy seal reveals boys were sedated during cave rescue to avoid anxiety
Thai navy seal reveals boys were sedated during cave rescue to avoid anxiety
Banking Sector Challenges - News Desk on JoyNews (9-8-18)
Banking Sector Challenges - News Desk on JoyNews (9-8-18)
KOSMOS Agritech Challenge - AM Show on JoyNews (11-10-18)
KOSMOS Agritech Challenge - AM Show on JoyNews (11-10-18)
Donald Trump on Jerusalem decision:
Donald Trump on Jerusalem decision: "Many presidents promised it in their campaigns"
‘Your Career Will Go Down’ - AM Showbiz on JoyNews (15-10-18)
‘Your Career Will Go Down’ - AM Showbiz on JoyNews (15-10-18)

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1"It is time the youth of Ghanaian persue courses that will help the economy move forward"

By: Aryeetey Benjamin(in quot-img-1
body-container-line