"There's Nothing Wrong With Demonstrations But..."

A former Deputy Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has expressed concern about the rise in violent protests across the country.

According to him, even though the constitution guarantees the rights of citizens to demonstrate, it becomes a worry if the boundaries set by law are broken.

Speaking to Citi News, the Bolga East Member of Parliament said he doesn’t oppose protests, but it must be within legal confines.

“What is happening now must give us cause for concern, because at the end of the day, the rights that have been enshrined in the constitution must be exercised within the boundaries prescribed by the constitution itself, and that means taking account of, for instance not disturbing public peace, not destroying public property, not doing anything that endangers the lives and limbs of others,” he said.

The killing of a 19-year old female student from the West Africa Senior High School, WASS, last Thursday, led to a massive protest where the residents burnt tyres and blocked cars from using the road.

Residents along the stretch have been agitating for footbridges to be fixed on the N4 highway where they claim over a hundred pedestrians have been knocked down by speeding vehicles; a figure the Police have disputed.

Work to begin on Madina-Adentan footbridges next week

After the protest, the government subsequently announced that work will commence on the uncompleted footbridges on the Madina-Adenta highway from next week to forestall further fatalities on that route.

“Work is to be done on an accelerated basis with multiple contractors to ensure quick completion,” a statement from the inter-ministerial Committee on Roads and Highways, Transport and Interior stated.

The statement added that “this is in accordance with already commenced processes prior to the unfortunate incident that occurred on Thursday.”

Madina-Adentan road death 'an unnecessary loss' – Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo also issued a statement extending his condolences to the family of the latest victim of a road accident on the Madina-Adenta highway.

The President described the death as “an unnecessary loss.”