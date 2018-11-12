Bawku Central Mosque Promise Delivered

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has fulfilled a personal promise he made to the Muslim community in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East Region over the weekend.

In 2017, during his Ramadan tour of the region, Dr. Bawumia promised to give 1,000 bags of cement after realising the need to renovate the Bawku Central Mosque to befit its status and also make it safe for congregational prayers.

In the past, some personalities had donated cash and cement towards the completion of the Bawku Central Mosque. For example, former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama gave 400 bags.

Doing the presentation at the Mosque, the Deputy Upper East Regional Minister, Frank Fuseini Adongo, called on the Muslim community in Bawku and the entire country to continue praying for peace in every part of Ghana, and also for the government so that it can make life better for Ghanaians.

He acknowledged that times are hard but was hopeful that the government’s relentless efforts at improving Ghana’s economy would soon yield good results for the betterment of Ghanaians.

“Government needs your prayers to be able to overcome all physical and spiritual obstacles that lie ahead. We all need to get behind the government and support it to develop the country. At this point, we all have to be interested in the country’s development rather than individual or partisan interests . . .It is my prayer that by the time the Vice President visits this Mosque again, there will be improvement,” he pointed out.

Chairman of the Mosque development committee, Ustaz Umar, commended Dr. Bawumia for fulfilling his promise to the Muslim community, adding that work would soon start to repair all cracked walls . . . He called on other well-to-do Muslims to help in completing the Bawku Central Mosque.

The Bawku Central Mosque is a twin-structure where men and women worship in separate structures. It was established in 1974 and has been expanded several times.

Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who fellowship at the Bawku Central Mosque told DAILY GUIDE that Dr. Bawumia’s gesture has brought relief to them because some persons they know to be members of the National Democratic Congress took to social media to ridicule the NPP and the Vice President for not fulfilling his promise.