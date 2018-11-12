Requiem for a Mother-in-Law Gone Too Soon – Part 8

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D. The author has authored 4258 publications on Modern Ghana.

One of ourclanswomen,the mostenlightened onewhose mother’s uncleonce livedat Akyem-Asiakwa,blew upa giantlife-sizeportraitof youthe other dayand got meweeping all dayonce more…you were inone of yourSunday best,a whitecotton-printlike the oneyou had onthe day I hadthat snow-whitedream in whichthree of uswere on our wayback to whereit all began,where the Great Onemolded usout of clayand breathed lifeand daylightinto us andall that surroundedus…in that portraityou were in oneof your Sundaybest,a whitecotton-printwith a whorlof flowersor maybeone of thosesacred scriptsfrom our sagesof yore;I suspectit wasthe samemajestic printyou had onwhen we first metat the gateto yourmother’s housewhich was alsoyour houseand I guess,in retrospect,the gateto your heartand your soul –Maafio,I am lookingat you smileand cry to meat once,crying to mewith teardropson both sidesof your cheekslike the last timewe spokefrom your hospitalbed which wasreallythe butcher’sblockupon whichyou were slain…I am lookinginto your eyesin this portraitour clanswomanblow upexactlylike yoursize,you are sayingquite a lotto mein yourtrademarkcalm andquiet way;I hear everysingle wordof your speechthough I cannotmake outthe meaningsof the same;I guessit is hardlyabout anythingat all,rather,it is all aboutthe torrentialoutpouringof one soulto another,the transcendentpeace andquietwithin…there is absolutelyno timeto be angrysorrowfulor sad,there is onlyjusttime enoughto think andreflect,make the bestof whateverfate andfortuneprovide;a timeto recallthose rarememorablemomentsof loveand kinshipand oneness,thosememorablemomentswe laughedso hardour teardropsbegan to well upinto streamsof dreamswhich were merelythe extensionof the soonto be whichyou probablyalreadyknew butI had yetto learnthe most painfulway;streamsand dreamsof placeswhere only thosewho have crossedover fromthese partsinto the cloudscan grasp…I am staringdeep intoyour pensiveeyes andwonderingwhat ifyou were onlyplaying possumto see whoyour trueloved oneswere –11/11/18