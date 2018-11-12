Kufuor Commends Akufo-Addo Government

FORMER President John Agyekum Kufuor has indicated that efforts of the current New Patriotic Party administration led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to put the economy back onto the right track, is attracting lots of Foreign Head of States into the country “because they see Ghana as the future.”

According to him, the implementation of the social interventions and other pragmatic measures being put in place are all geared towards the revival of the economy.

Mr. Kufuor indicated that, a number of multinational companies have started coming to Ghana to invest “all because the government is doing something right.”

The former President made the remarks when the leadership of a vibrant female group within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), “Loyal Ladies” paid a courtesy call on him at his official residence.

The visit was led by Nana Appiah, founder of the group who is also the Managing Director of State Housing Company. She was joined by the Member of Parliament for Akropong and Deputy Minister of Information, Nana Ama Dukua Asiamah Adjei and Perpetual Lomoke Akwada, Deputy National Youth Organizer of NPP; both executive members of the “Loyal Ladies”.

The group's visit, according to the 'Ladies,' was to thank the former President for his advice during the past elections.

Mr. Kufour lauded them for their commitment, dedication and remarkable sacrifice for the party and pledged to support them in all their activities.

He stated that NPP Loyal Ladies is one of the organs of the party that must be treasured and maintained due to its significant contribution to the fortunes of the party.

He pleaded with the youth and leaders of the party to eschew unscrupulous attitudes that will dent the good works of the government and affect its fortune but work hard to maintain power, come 2020.

In response, the Loyal Ladies expressed their gratitude to Ex-President Kufuor for his warm reception and assured him of their continuous commitment to the cause of the NPP.

The Ladies assured the former president of their loyalty to the party but pleaded with him to admonish some members of the party not to see them as competitors or are in to take over their jobs but are just a helping hand to make sure the party and the government succeed.

The Ladies presented a pencil portrait citation to the former President.

NPP Loyal Ladies is a group of young women who are dedicated to the campaign and promotion of the New Patriotic Party government with a membership of over 15,000 across the 10 Regions of Ghana.