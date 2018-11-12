NPP Germany Youth Wing Congratulates Henry Nana Boakye

The leadership and entire membership of the youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Germany branch wishes to extend its warm felicitations to Henry Nana Boakye for his election as a Vice Chairman of the International Young Democrat Union (IYDU).

Formed in 1981, two years before its parent organization, the International Democrat Union (IDU) and reestablished in March 1991 in Washington D.C., the IYDU is a global alliance of centre-right political youth organisations with a shared commitment to freedom, and to fighting socialism. It hosts a number of events for its over 120 full and observer member organisations each year including a freedom forum (mid-year), an annual council meeting, and overseas study visits.

At the 2018 Council Meeting which took place from Thursday 8th to Sunday 11th November in Helsinki, Finland, the national youth organiser of the largest political party in Ghana, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) put a strong foot forward to show why the NPP youth wing should continue to hold a vice chairmanship position in the union. He thus, takes over from a Deputy Executive Director of National Service Scheme (NSS) and former Executive Secretary of the NPP youth wing, Mr. Kwaku Ohene Djan.

We are of the greatest conviction that, the youth commander will put to bear his knowledge, expertise and experiences to help push the frontiers of the union forward. For Ghana, we are highly expectant of giant leap in the implementation of more free-market policies to liberate the energies, abilities and intellects of the teeming youth in Ghana who seek not only decent jobs, but also, good avenues to create wealth and prosperity for themselves and others in Ghana.

Once again, we say congratulations.

Yours-in-Service,

SIGNED

Emmanuel Oppong Boakye-Yiadom

Youth Organiser

Nana Benyin Enninful

Youth Deputy Communications Officer

Source: NPP Germany Youth Wing