ECOWAS Brown Card Sensitisation Workshop For Police MTTD

The Ghana National Bureau of ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme has successfully carried out sensitisation training programmes for Ghana Police MTTD at Aflao, Tema, Takoradi and Cape Coast.

The programmes took place on 4th October, 10th October, 23rd October, 24th October 2018 respectively in each of the towns.

The facilitator was the CEO/General Secretary of the Ghana National Bureau, Mr. Patrick Agyekum, who provided cutting-edge presentations of the ECOWAS Brown Card, covering areas such as the ECOWAS Brown Card Protocol, the operations of the National Bureaux, the Harmonized Convention for Motor Claims Settlement and the role of the Police in handling cross-border motor accidents.

At Aflao, even though the training programme was organized for Police MTTD, officers from the Customs Division of the GRA participated in the training programme. Also present at the Aflao training program was the Secretary-General of the Scheme, based in Lome, Togo, Mr Winfred K. Dodzih, who presented the Key Note Address and opened the meeting.

In his opening speech, Mr Dodzih called on all National Bureaux of the Scheme to provide similar sensitization programmes to the Police MTTD and other stakeholders to enable them to understand the operations of the Brown Card Scheme and significantly help the Police handle cross-border motor accidents.

At Takoradi, Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah, who opened the programme, said the training was long overdue in view of challenges faced in handling cross-border accidents and ECOWAS Brown Card cases.

He added that the programme would enhance the efficiency of the MTTD on the road.

Also present at the Takoradi training was the Regional Commander DCOP Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe who commended the Ghana National Bureau of ECOWAS Brown Card for equipping the MTTD personnel for the benefit of all stakeholders in the country.

In Cape Coast, ASP Oboasiatwum Asiase Peprah, the MTTD Regional Commander, urged his officers to use the opportunity to acquire more knowledge in the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme to enable them to handle cross-border cases professionally when they arise.

Similar orientation programmes have been done for Police MTTD in Accra, Kumasi, Techiman, Tamale and Bolga in August and September 2018.

The ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme was established by Protocol A/P1/5/82 signed on 29th May 1982 at Cotonou by Heads of States and Governments of the ECOWAS.

The Scheme was established on the Protocol on the free movement of persons and goods across national boundaries of ECOWAS member states. It serves a common insurance cover against Third Party liabilities that visiting motorists may incur while they drive across various national boundaries of ECOWAS.