Mortuary Workers Threaten To Strike

Mortuary workers in the country have threatened to embark on a strike from Tuesday, November 20, 2018, over poor working conditions.

The workers in a statement copied to citinewsroom.com say the decision comes on the back of neglect and unresponsiveness by the Ministry of Health over their concerns.

According to them, they are overworked and not paid for their overtime services.

Among their complaints, the association said most of the workers were employed as casual workers, and their jobs are not guaranteed.

Most have been employed as casual and temporary workers in violation of section 74 and 75 of Act 651, which does not guarantee job security especially in the environment in which they work. In terms of remuneration, it is unfortunate to state that Mortuary workers are treated as most unrecognized in the sector and for that matter, least paid on the salary structure of Ministry of Health with no single allowance, they said.

Read the full statement below: