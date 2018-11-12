modernghana logo

Never Again To Cash And Carry Era--Bawumia Vows

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reassured Ghanaians that the nation would never return to the dark days of cash and carry health delivery system.

According to him, the government is committed to resuscitating the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He said the government has so far defrayed a chunk of the NHIS accumulated debt and would soon clear the overall debt.

He insisted that financing the NHIS is critical for which reason government is to start paying the service providers frequently.

Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was addressing the Baptist Medical Centre in Nalerigu of the Gambaga/Nalerigu district in the Northern Region.

The event was under the theme, “60 years of promoting good health among rural folks the Christian way.”

He unveiled the government’s agenda to introduce online renewal and enrolment of the NHIS subscribers.

He said government as part of its grand scheme to revive the health sector has given clearance for the recruiting of more Nurses.

He commended the management and staff for their dedicated services and the numerous achievements.

He said the Baptist Medical Centre’s free nutrition services to malnourished children was unique.

The hospital’s Administer, Edward Addai said the hospital lacked adequate health personnel.

According to him, 60 percent of the hospital staff are paid from internally generated funds and asked the government to give financial clearance to engage them fully.

Edward Addai further decried frequent power outages affecting quality health service delivery.

He thanked the donor community for their continuous support and promised the hospital’s clients quality health services.

The Baptist Mission in the United States built the hospital in 1958 when Nalerigu had no health facilities.

It was adjudged the best district hospital in Ghana in the year 2013.

