14 minutes ago | General News

Miss Ghana Queens take up driving challenge

Daniel Kaku / Modern Ghana
Miss Ghana queens in class Top Tech, in collaboration with DVLA, is sponsoring driving lessons for the all three winners of the Miss Ghana 2018 pageant.

This is in line with a road safety campaign aimed at ensuring that all persons who want to sit behind the wheel must ensure they have learned to drive from an accredited driving school and are in possession of a driver’s license.

Nana Ama Benson, a 23-year-old graduate of University Ghana Nursing School, who represented the Central Region, was crowned Miss Ghana 2018 at the pageant’s finales in September at the Marriot Hotel.

The Northern Regional contestant, Laila Issaka, who is also a 24-year-old Accounting graduate of Koforidua Technical University, and 22-year-old graduate of Accra Polytechnic, Elizabeth Mary Maclean, who also represented the Western Region, came the first and second runners-up respectively.

She took home the Miss Ghana crown, a Mahindra KUV 100 official car and also has an opportunity to represent Ghana at the Miss World pageant 2018.

The runners-up also received Hyundai Grande i10 official cars each.

They are currently undergoing driving lessons to be able to drive the cars.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Top Tech, Mr. Cecil Ekow Garbrah, commended the Miss Ghana Organisation for its effort in getting the queens to learn driving through a professional school.

Daniel Kaku
Daniel Kaku Western Region Correspondent

