Citi TV's Michael Sarpong Mfum Celebrates Birthday With Kids AtCompassion Is Love In Action Children's Home

Newshuntermag.com
Citi TV's Michael Sarpong Mfum Celebrates Birthday With Kids AtCompassion Is Love In Action Children's Home

As part of the celebrations, the astute journalist choose to spend time with the kids at Compassion is Love in Action Children's Home--located at Yawhima in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Amazingly, Michael Sarpong has been spending his time with the kids for eight (8) years on a roll.

This year, he donated rice, cooking oil, non-alcoholic drinks, boxes of biscuits, clothes, bags, toothbrushes and many other items.

Speaking to Newshuntermag.com after the donation, a joyous Michael stated that celebrating his birthday without spending his time with the kids would make the day incomplete.

For many years of doing this, he sees it as a covenant between him, the children's home and his Creator.

When asked whether he is doing it because he is well endowed, the award-winning journalist said that is not the case.

"No, it is not that I am well endowed. I believe in giving...and I will continue to do it in any way that I can. Even if people would say I am giving because I have it, Glory be to God because I have life," he posited.

Michael believes that people who give to others would be blessed bountifully.

He called on others to help the various children's homes as the Christmas festivities draw nearer.

Receiving the items on behalf of the kids, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Compassion is Love in Action Children's Home, Mrs Juliana Lekey, thanked Michael Sarpong Mfum for his kind gesture.

She used the opportunity to appeal to others to emulate the steps of the prolific journalist--who plies his trade with Citi FM and Citi TV.

Mrs Lekey pointed out that, financial issues still remain a challenge for the orphanage home.

She said they have come this far, through the help of individuals and the Almighty God.

