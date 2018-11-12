Fiaseman SHS wins Goldfields 25TH anniversary challenge cup football gala

Fiaseman Senior High School (SHS) has emerged winners of the Goldfields 25th Anniversary Challenge Cup at Tarkwa in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

Goldfields as part of activities marking the 25th Anniversary organised the football challenge cup to highlight the bond between the company and its stakeholders by working together for coexistence and mutual development to showcase the company's support to the youth in their catchment communities.

The "Challenge Cup" with as held on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th of November, 2018 and was participated by Tarkwa Senior High School, St Augustines Senior High School, Fiaseman Senior High School and Huni-Valley Senior High School.

Goldfields staff engaged in a curtain razor match with Tarkwa Media XI and they defeated the Media XI by two goals to one before the final match was played.

Fiaseman met Tarkwa SHS in the ground finale after the two teams came in to sight winners in the knockout stages.

The crucial encounter saw mouthwatering performance from both teams which excited supporters who trooped to cheer their various team up.

In view of this, Fiaseman SHS became winners after beating Tarkwa SHS 4-2 on penalty shootouts after the game had ended pulsating 1-1 draw in the 90 minutes regulation time.

The Vice President and Head of Stakeholder Relations Goldfields, David Ebo Johnson expressed his profound gratitude and congratulated the winning team (Fiaseman SHS) for their had work in taking home the Goldfields Challenge Cup trophy and cash prize of 3,000 Ghana cedis.

The 1st runner-up team Tarkwa SHS was awarded with 2,000 Ghana Cedis with silver medal whilst the 3rd placed team Huni-Valley SHS went home with 1,000 Ghana cedis and bronze medal.

David Ebo Johnson said, all participating team have competed fairly and done their best, exhibiting strong willpower and true sportsmanship.

"The game is not only for today but to create a unifying sports in the host communities, and the exemplary participation of the teams has promoted the spirit of solidarity", he concluded.

Mr. Ebo Johnson further indicated that Goldfields Ghana Limited is preparing to organised a major Golf Tournament between 28th November, 2018 and 1st December, 2018 at the Goldfields Damang Golf Course at Damang in the Huni-Valley Municipality.

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Director of Ghana Education Service, Mr. Alex Kweku Duah said the football challenge cup will have a greater impact on the studies of the students because it has offered them the opportunity to have fun, socialize and also served as a recreational period for the students.

Source: Matthew Dadzie