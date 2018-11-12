Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson Grabs Top Award

The good works of Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson, Member of Parliament of Awutu Senya Constituency, has attracted the attention of the international community.

She was among a host of high profile personalities that received honorary Award for her outstanding leadership role at the 8th 3G Awards Gala at the Grand American Ballroom, New York, USA over the weekend.

The Minister of Special Development Initiative has succeeded in rolling out policies aimed at effecting positive change in her field of endeavor.

Dubbed 'A night of heroes' the prestigious Awards ceremony drew hundreds of dignitaries of various fields of endeavor from far and near.

And responding to what accounted for the recognition, the 52-year- old educationist said "l must admit its refreshing, and it is good to know that people and recognized institutions like 3G monitor what individuals and organizations do.

" Certainly this will urge me on to go the extra mile for my constituency in particular and country as a whole. Am honored to have been recognized and l thank the organizers for the honor done me."

Among the honorarees are Freddy Blay, Chairman, NPP, Dr Harriet Nana Akua Adjei, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), Hon Kwamena Duncan, Blessed Godsbrain Smart (Captain Smart), among others.

Past winners of the well organized event include boxing great, professor Azumah Nelson, Asamoah Gyan, Black Stars captain, Hon Kennedy Agyapong, MP etc.