Amenfi East; 124 Person's With Disabilities Receive Supports

The Amenfi East Municipal Assembly in the Western region has presented items and start up equipment to 124 disabled persons in the municipality as part of government’s economic empowerment agenda for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the country.

The items included Electric wheel chairs, spraying machines, deep freezers, sewing machines, roofing sheets, fertilizers as well as funds for those who wanted to venture into petty trading.

The procurement of the items was made possible through Funds from the Municipal Assembly Common Fund allocated to the PWDs.

Handing over the items to the beneficiaries at a brief ceremony held at the forecourt of the Assembly on Tuesday 6th November, 2018, The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Hon. Helena Appiah said, the support was in fulfillment of a new policy direction of the president Akufo-Addo led government, to provide sustainable livelihoods to persons with disability in other to empower them to be economically viable,

She said, GHc35,000 was given to 60 students to cater for their educational needs whiles the other 64 were given items based on their need request to ensure every one benefited directly in one way or the other. “This government is committed to the welfare of the disabled, that's why we want to create equal opportunity for all by establishing you economically, so you can fend for yourselves, instead of the periodic cash handouts you benefit from the disability fund” she added.

Hon. Helena Appiah insisted, they must desist from selling the items and allow it to serve it purposes to be self- reliant and independent for the policy to meet it agenda. She also indicated, the support package would be extended to all registered PWDs in the municipality and appealed to those whose requests were yet to be met, to patiently wait for the next set of the package.

The Municipal Director of Social Welfare Mr. Gideon Sagoe said PWDs in the municipality would benefit as and when funds were available and urged those who are yet to receive theirs to remain calm, adding that no one would be discriminated against.

He therefore advised all those who are yet to register to do so at his office.

A teacher at Opon Valley Mr. Yaw Opoku who is a beneficiary received an automatic wheel chair in addition to a cash amount of GHc80 for transporting it said, the support would help him ply his teaching job rain or shine.

Nana Gyakwa Piah II, Chief of Adamanso who represented Omanhene of Wassa Amenfi traditional area Tetrete Okuahmoah Sekyim II, commended the MCE and the assembly for the support to the PWDs and pleaded with them to set up a monitoring team which would periodically check and ensure that, beneficiaries put the support to its intended use.

