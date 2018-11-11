Literacy Over Education, The Canker Killing Africa

Many a time, I have wondered whether the supposed elites are educated or just literates. Have you ever seen a Professor, Doctor of books and other high certificate holders speak in public and you were surprised whether they actually deserve their "certificates"? Well, for us to understand the subject matter of this article, let us find the dichotomy between Literacy and Education.

According to the English Dictionary, "Literacy", means the ability to read and write. While 'Education' on the other hand means facts, skills and ideas that have been learnt either formally or informally.

With the above explanations, one can simply deduce that an individual could be educated without being a 'LITERATE'. Because, knowledge could be imparted without necessarily learning how to read and write.

If you agree with that assertion, join me to echo to Mama Africa that many have been in her classrooms just to become LITERATES.

"The reason why some elites make no sense in their SPEECHES/TALKS is because, probably, they have not been educated but learnt to become literates."

It is high time we called a spade a spade but not a shovel or big spoon. When Voltarians begin to learn and live like Voltarians, Ghanaians begin to learn and live like Ghanaians and Africans also do same, then, we shall know our identity(who we are), origin(where we come from) and destination(where we are going).

Learning how to read and write someone's language in our systems( SCHOOLS) is not education. Rather, destruction of the whole African continent as students feel their sole mandate is to learn how to read and write 'the foreign languages' relegating the needed knowledge to be acquired. That is when you will hear and know of " Chew and Poor, Pass and forget."

During the days of our ancestors, were there anything called schools? Yet when you hear how they applied and lived, no one would tell you that they were full of knowledge and wisdom.

What do we see now?

Are schools adding values to our lives or otherwise?

Someone, tell me!! Do we have the likes of our ancestors anymore?

Hmmmm! Wait! I am not saying "School" is a bad thing. But, it is no more performing its intended purpose. That is, impartation of knowledge.

Sometimes, I do feel like throwing out, when I hear Presidents, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, some Opinion leaders and some Elites speak. Do you know why? Some do not know what they say. They speak just for speaking sake. This is because, they are just LITERATES but not EDUCATED.

It is very clear that we, the Africans have selected literacy over education. But, should that be the case? Hmmmmm!

It is about time we, as a nation got conscious of the choice of infinite education as against a mere unwarranted and ill- motivated literacy.

This way, we can then imbue our mouths with straight from the heart rather than tongue in the chin utterances. I am unconditionally convinced of my choice of education over mere literacy. What about you?

It is my prayer that Africa as a whole will come to the realization to choose education over literacy. The only way we can get to our rightful destination.

For without real African education, we cannot rise up.

I choose Education over Literacy.

What about you?

The time to decide is now.

Thank you.

Written By:

David Kwaku Xefu

[email protected]