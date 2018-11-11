NAPO Storms Senior High Schools In Tamale

The Education Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, paid unannounced visits to some Senior High Schools in the Northern Region's capital, Tamale.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh who paid the visits today 9th November 2018 said, his actions was designed to interact with school heads to assess the challenges of the Double Track system and the Free SHS policy in the Northern region.

He added that actions of this nature will aid his ministry assess the major challenges emerging from the implementation of the flagship programme of the Nana-Addo led administration.

Dr. Opuku Prempeh, confirmed to the media he had plans to visit Senior High schools in other districts and regions.

He also expressed his joy about increment in students intake which has provided opportunities for many more students to be placed in schools rather than engaging in street life.

The minister reiterated the importance of the double track system, which took off in September this year. He lauded the NPP government for the policy to promote quality education in Ghana.

Some of the school he visited included Tamale Senior High School (Tamasco), Northern School of Business College ( Nobisco), Vitting Senior High and Technical School and Dabokpa Technical School.

Some headteachers appealed to the government to provide them with infrastructure to ensure the success of the Free Senior High School programme and the double track system.