modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Congo

Rebels kill six, kidnap five in east DRCongo

AFP
The two attacks near the country's eastern border with Uganda were blamed on the Ugandan Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), one of armed movements operating in the unstable east of the DRC. By John WESSELS (AFP)
The two attacks near the country's eastern border with Uganda were blamed on the Ugandan Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), one of armed movements operating in the unstable east of the DRC. By John WESSELS (AFP)

Suspected Ugandan rebels killed six people, hacking one woman to death, and kidnapped five others -- mostly children -- in the Democratic Republic of Congo's restive east, officials said on Sunday.

Officials blamed the two attacks in Beni near the country's border with Uganda on the Ugandan Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), one of several armed movements operating in the region.

"They entered Beni in the night between Saturday and Sunday and killed five people and looted the shops and the homes," Donat Kibwana, local Beni administrator, told AFP, blaming the ADF.

During separate attack by the same group in another Beni neighbourhood, a woman was hacked to death by machete and five people, including four children were kidnapped, Kizito Bin Hangi, a Beni civic leader, told AFP.

"We thought the military had a security cordon around the town, but nothing was done. It's deplorable to leave the town defenceless," Kizito said.

Soldiers were pursuing the rebels after they came under attack in Mayi-Moya and Beni, an army spokesman said.

Congolese forces in the Beni area have clashed with the ADF, an Islamist armed group that has killed hundreds of people since 2014. By John WESSELS (AFP) Congolese forces in the Beni area have clashed with the ADF, an Islamist armed group that has killed hundreds of people since 2014. By John WESSELS (AFP)

The Beni area has for the last four years been under seige from the ADF, an Islamist armed group that has killed hundreds of people since 2014.

The ADF was blamed for killing 15 Tanzanian UN peacekeepers a year ago in eastern DRC.

Unrest in eastern regions is running in parallel with another DRC conflict in central Kasai, casting a shadow over the country's ability to stage presidential elections next month to replace Joseph Kabila.

VIDEO NEWS HEADLINES
🇪🇺 🇮🇷 EU and Iran agree on new payment system to skirt US sanctions | Al Jazeera English
🇪🇺 🇮🇷 EU and Iran agree on new payment system to skirt US sanctions | Al Jazeera English
I am happy to be part of this historic event- Ohene Agyekum. (22-08-18)
I am happy to be part of this historic event- Ohene Agyekum. (22-08-18)
Fight against Corruption - PM Express on JoyNews (27-9-18)
Fight against Corruption - PM Express on JoyNews (27-9-18)
May on Brexit:
May on Brexit: "I have treated the EU with nothing but respect, the UK expects the same"
English Premier League - The Pulse Sports on JoyNews (10-8-18)
English Premier League - The Pulse Sports on JoyNews (10-8-18)
🇺🇸 Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify over data breach | Al Jazeera English
🇺🇸 Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify over data breach | Al Jazeera English
Video: Humanitarian corridor to Italy brings hope to Eritrean refugees
Video: Humanitarian corridor to Italy brings hope to Eritrean refugees
Austrian government spokesman: ‘Still possible to agree on Brexit deal before end of October’
Austrian government spokesman: ‘Still possible to agree on Brexit deal before end of October’

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1I am not judging.Who am I to judge?But rather I am sharing with you what pleases God and what does not.

By: Kyei-Afrifa. Ma/Germ quot-img-1
body-container-line