modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
20 minutes ago | Crime & Punishment

Crime Alert! Hyundai Santafe Snatched At Oyarifa

Modern Ghana
Crime Alert! Hyundai Santafe Snatched At Oyarifa

A Hyundai Santafe 2015 Model with a DV registration plate has been snatched from the rightful owner in Oyarifa, Adenta area.

The incident occurred this morning Sunday 11th November 2018 around 9:00am.

Insert here-in is a picture of the vehicle. The snatchers are two guys and a lady.

Kindly contact the nearest police station or call or 0242060186/0208657530/0244703943 on any leads.

VIDEO NEWS HEADLINES
Cost of training doctors - Joy News Interactive (17-5-18)
Cost of training doctors - Joy News Interactive (17-5-18)
US Supreme Court upholds travel ban on Muslim-majority countries
US Supreme Court upholds travel ban on Muslim-majority countries
After ISIL: What is life like in Mosul? | The Stream
After ISIL: What is life like in Mosul? | The Stream
🇳🇮 Nicaragua launches deadly crackdown on anti-government protests | Al Jazeera English
🇳🇮 Nicaragua launches deadly crackdown on anti-government protests | Al Jazeera English
Fashion Expo - Let's Talk Entertainment on JoyNews (18-4-18)
Fashion Expo - Let's Talk Entertainment on JoyNews (18-4-18)
🇺🇸 US midterm polls: Minorities in Georgia face 'voter suppression' | Al Jazeera English
🇺🇸 US midterm polls: Minorities in Georgia face 'voter suppression' | Al Jazeera English
🇿🇦 Beetle infestation threatens Johannesburg's forests | Al Jazeera English
🇿🇦 Beetle infestation threatens Johannesburg's forests | Al Jazeera English
🇿🇼 Can Zimbabwe's political crisis be solved peacefully? | Inside Story
🇿🇼 Can Zimbabwe's political crisis be solved peacefully? | Inside Story

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1To learn the key to be happy is to believe you are always happy.

By: Salah Uddin Shoaib C quot-img-1
body-container-line