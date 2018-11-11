African Procurement Network Gets Ghanaian On Board

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) AB Adjei has been elected as an Executive Member of the African Public Procurement Network.

Mr. AB Adjei was elected to represent the West African Block on the Executive Committee to promote best practices in the area of Electronic and Sustainable Public Procurement as well as the mainstreaming of Public-Private Partnerships as a business model to promote our development agenda.

His election took place at the capital city of Togo, Lome where public procurement experts and practitioners from forty-five nations in Africa as well as representatives from development agencies like the World Bank, Africa Development Bank and others, were gathered for the creation of the much-awaited Network of African Experts and Practitioners.

The Meeting of African Network of Experts and Practitioners in Public Procurement seeks to be a source of proposals and lobby to mobilise stakeholders, promote information exchange, share experiences and start the second generation of public procurement reforms focused on the sustainable development.

The meeting which was a follow-up to the Johannesburg Accord made in April, 2017 also sought to encourage the harmonization and effective implementation of methodologies of public procurement practices across the continent for possible adaption of our country/regional public procurement systems by our development partners.