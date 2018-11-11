modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
52 minutes ago | Tragedy

Nsawam Accident Kills 4 Persons

CitiNewsRoom
Nsawam Accident Kills 4 Persons

Four persons are feared dead in an accident at Anoff in the Nsawam Adoagyri Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The four persons, all men, were onboard a taxi cab with registration number GR 7277- 09 when a tipper truck with registration number GN 7830-16 run over them.

11112018123606_0e72ylkxwr_nsawamaccident4768x1024.jpeg

Reports say the driver of the truck who was heading towards Nsawam was engaged in a telephone conversation when he lost control of the wheel after moving from the heavy-duty vehicles weighing station around Anoff.

11112018123607_0f72ylkxws_nsawamaccident1768x1024.jpeg

He veered into the lane of the taxi cab which was heading from Adeiso to Nsawam, crashing all passengers onboard to death in the process.

11112018123608_h41o2s6fey_nsawamaccident3576x1024.jpeg

The four occupants of the taxi, including the driver, died on the spot due to the severity of the impact of the accident.

The Nsawam Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Marian Adu- Osei who confirmed the incident to Citi News one person has been arrested and is assisting the police in investigations, particularly to arrest the driver of the truck who is currently on the run.

11112018123609_l5gsj7u3i1_nsawamaccident51024x768.jpeg

“The taxi driver saw the tipper truck coming and thinking that the road is narrow for both to pass through, the taxi driver stopped for the truck to go, however, the tipper truck came all the way and veered to where the taxi driver had parked and just run over the four persons. We arrested one person who we believe he was with the driver. He is currently in our custody assisting us to get the driver.”

The body of the deceased persons has been deposited at the Nsawam government hospital for autopsy.

VIDEO NEWS HEADLINES
Skripal poisoning suspects' RT interview: British & Russian officials react
Skripal poisoning suspects' RT interview: British & Russian officials react
Mexico's indigenous people:
Mexico's indigenous people: "our people are treated like props to support public policy"
Citi TV live stream
Citi TV live stream
Joy Entertainment Prime (2-5-18)
Joy Entertainment Prime (2-5-18)
‘The Tiger’s Roar’ - Joy Sports Today (26-4-18)
‘The Tiger’s Roar’ - Joy Sports Today (26-4-18)
Gay Rights Debate - AM Talk on JoyNews (24-4-18)
Gay Rights Debate - AM Talk on JoyNews (24-4-18)
World Cup 2018: Brazil Panini sticker enthusiasts get their game on!
World Cup 2018: Brazil Panini sticker enthusiasts get their game on!
Florence: Art, culture and cuisine | Check-in
Florence: Art, culture and cuisine | Check-in

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Life does not hand refined golds to us but golds hidden under the garment of the earth

By: Ikechukwu Izuakor quot-img-1
body-container-line