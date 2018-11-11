Nsawam Accident Kills 4 Persons

Four persons are feared dead in an accident at Anoff in the Nsawam Adoagyri Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The four persons, all men, were onboard a taxi cab with registration number GR 7277- 09 when a tipper truck with registration number GN 7830-16 run over them.

Reports say the driver of the truck who was heading towards Nsawam was engaged in a telephone conversation when he lost control of the wheel after moving from the heavy-duty vehicles weighing station around Anoff.

He veered into the lane of the taxi cab which was heading from Adeiso to Nsawam, crashing all passengers onboard to death in the process.

The four occupants of the taxi, including the driver, died on the spot due to the severity of the impact of the accident.

The Nsawam Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Marian Adu- Osei who confirmed the incident to Citi News one person has been arrested and is assisting the police in investigations, particularly to arrest the driver of the truck who is currently on the run.

“The taxi driver saw the tipper truck coming and thinking that the road is narrow for both to pass through, the taxi driver stopped for the truck to go, however, the tipper truck came all the way and veered to where the taxi driver had parked and just run over the four persons. We arrested one person who we believe he was with the driver. He is currently in our custody assisting us to get the driver.”

The body of the deceased persons has been deposited at the Nsawam government hospital for autopsy.