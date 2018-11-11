NUGS Elects New Executives

Last week was very eventful for students of Ghana as the National Union of Ghana Students commenced with their 52nd annual congress to elect new executives to steer the affairs of this noble Union for the next one year. The congress as expected started on Wednesday 7th November, 2018 and finally ended on Saturday 10th November, 2018 successfully with most of the delegates departing back to their various institutions with so much hope in the crop of executives they have elected to led them.

The congress officially started with the CC meeting after all the institutions have arrived, where members deliberated on issues concerning the union and how to deal with them going forward. Also a plead from most of the aspirants was granted when the initial filing fee of 1200gh was capped to 800gh at the CC meeting. Immediately after the the CC meeting was the vetting and most surprisingly almost all the aspirants went through uncontested for the reason being that people who had shown interest in contesting earlier and had pick form could not file and present themselves for vetting.

On Saturday morning the elections begun at exactly 9:00am instead of the initial 8:00am as indicated by the Electoral Commission, however the process run through till 12 noon when the polls closed and was counted and declared accordingly by the Electoral Commission. Below are the provisional results for the respective positions as declared by the EC

National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS)

To: All Students

From: NUGS Electoral Commission

Subject: Declaration of Provisional Election Results (NUGS Congress 2018)

Date: 10th November, 2018

In accordance with Article 75(a) of the constitution of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), the Electoral Commission conducted elections as part of proceedings of the 52nd annual delegates Congress to elect new leaders for the union. The following is the outcome of the elections:

President

Candidate: Gombilla S. Mohammed

Total Vote Cast: 531

Yes Votes: 438 (82.5%)

No Votes: 32 (15.4%)

Rejected votes: 11 (2.01%)

General Secretary

Candidate: Gideon Korku Abotsi

Total Vote Cast: 531

Yes Votes: 339 (63.8%)

No Votes: 174 (32.8%)

Rejected votes: 18 (3.4%)

Treasurer

Candidate: Sheriff Mohammed Alhassan

Total Vote Cast: 531

Yes Votes: 451 (84.9%)

No Votes: 74 (13.9%)

Rejected votes: 6 (1.1%)

Coordinating Secretary

Candidate: Tetteh Djem Bismark

Total Vote Cast: 531

Yes Votes: 501 (94.4%)

No Votes: 18 (3.4%)

Rejected votes: 12 (2.3%)

Press and Information

Candidate: Walker Obeng Darkoh

Total Vote Cast: 531

Yes Votes: 494 (93.0%)

No Votes: 23 (4.3%)

Rejected votes: 14 (2.6%)

Financial Controller

Candidate: Isaac Afful Ferguson

Total Vote Cast: 531

Yes Votes: 371 (69.9%)

No Votes: 139 (26.8%)

Rejected votes: 21 (3.9%)

Programs and Projects Secretary

Candidate: Narh Korley Jones

Total Vote Cast: 531

Yes Votes: 472 (88.9%)

No Votes: 46 (8.7%)

Rejected votes: 13 (2.5%)

Education and Democratization

Candidate: Bismark Tetteh

Total Vote Cast: 531

Yes Votes: 487 (91.7%)

No Votes: 15 (2.8%)

Rejected votes: 29 (5.5%)

Women's Commissioner

Candidate: Kwofie Rebecca

Total Vote Cast: 531

Yes Votes: 363 (68.4%)

No Votes: 127 (23.9%)

Rejected votes: 41 (7.7%)

International Relations Secretary

Candidate: Kouame Desire

Total Vote Cast: 531

Yes Votes: 326 (61.4%)

No Votes: 172 (32.4%)

Rejected votes: 33 (6.2%)

By the powers vested in me as the Electoral Commissioner, I therefore declare the underlisted as the newly elected executives of the National Union of Ghana Students:

President Elect

Gombilla S. Mohammed

General Secretary Elect

Korku Abotsi

Treasurer Elect

Sherrif Mohammed Alhassan

Coordinating Secretary Elect

Tetteh Djem Bismark

Press and Information Elect

Walker Obeng Darkoh

Financial Controller Elect

Isaac Afful Ferguson

Programs and Projects Secretary Elect

Narh Korley Jones

Education and Democratization Elect

Bismark Tettey

Women's Commissioner Elect

Kwofie Rebecca

International Relations Secretary Elect

Kouame Desire

Thank You.

Signed

Baba Hassan T. Namaa

(NUGS Electoral Commissioner)

The LOC chairman in the person Mr. Bernard Dartey, took charge of the congress thereafter. He congratulated the newly elected executives and also the delegates from the various for making the congress a successful one and bid all present at the congress a safe journey back to their various destinations as he declared officially the closure of the 52nd Annual NUGS Congress.