Ghanaians Looking For A Fight Between NDC And NPP Will Not Get One

If I am not interested in neither African nor Ghanaian politics, doesn't mean that I will not react to certain issues affecting Ghana. I want to write against the action of certain political groups in Ghana and writers whose aim is to cause political rift and chaos in Ghana.

Once an African journalist said, Africa doesn’t have enough, yet they destroyed the little that they have through ethnic conflicts and war. There is always disagreement in politics, which often brings war of words, however, people shouldn’t dwell on political differences as an advantage to stir fight, bloodshed or political unrest.

As matured and intelligent people, we need to ask ourselves: Why would professional politicians with eagerness to serve Ghana, engage in an open political verbal warfare against each other, when they have a lot to do for Ghanaians?

Ghana political parties have very important functions and responsibilities. If politicians wake up in the morning without a Cedi to buy some milk and sugar for the breakfast, they will fully understand. Even though many times they speak about the suffering of Ghanaians, it’s different from being a victim of economic hardships.

Economic hardships shouldn’t be used to cause political unrest in the country. This is what the former Ghanaian leader, John Jerry Rawlings, wants to avoid but many people can’t get the message, instead, many are calling him a traitor just because of his cordial relationship with opposition head of state, Nana Akufo Addo.

There are many factors that influence the psychological unity of Ghanaians, therefore, as writers with different perception and opinion; we need to be very careful in regard to the articles we post on social media.

More people are reading the Ghanaian papers than ever, it’s our responsibility to create a friendly atmosphere amidst hardships in Ghana, instead of submitting articles to promote hatred, political unrest, and chaos in the country.