58 minutes ago | Regional News

Three Health Institutions Benefit From Japan Grassroot Grant Human Security Project-Gghsp Assistance

Three Health Institutions Benefit From Japan Grassroot Grant Human Security Project-Gghsp Assistance

The Integrated Action for community Development, Mampong Municipal Health Directorate and the West Gonna Hospital are beneficiaries of the Japan Grassroots Human Security Project ( GGHSP) at a brief ceremony held at the Japanese Ambassador's residence in Accra.

In his opening remarks, His Excellency the Ambassador from Japan to Ghana, Mr. Tsutomo Himeno.

He maintained that the issue of Human security is key on the heart of Japan as it seeks to address the needs of individuals in a particular setting.

Ambassador Himeno believes the gesture by the Asian powerhouse will go a long way to address the concerns of communities affected.

The affable diplomat threw more light on the impending Tokyo International Conference on Africa's Development- TICAD next year in Tokyo which seeks to address similar issues on the African continent as a whole.

He further congratulated all the beneficiaries of the Grants Projects and implored on then to sustain it.

Representative of Integrated Action for Community Development Mr. Issahaku Sanusi expressed his appreciation on behalf of his outfit. The facility for IACD is a community based Health Planning services ( CHPS compound) and is expected to have a 2 living room apartment, furniture, medical equipment, toilet and a borehole and is expected to serve the community and the CHPS compound.

Mr Jacob Amoah from the Mampong Municipal Health Directorate expressed similar joy by the Japan Government on the Grant assistance.

Most Rev Peter Paul Y. Angkyier,owner and leader of delegation from the west Gonja Catholic Hospital was extremely elated at this gesture by the Japan Government.

He maintained that the facility will improve neonatal deaths cases in the districtvand its adjoining districts of North Gonja,Central Gonja and Sawla- Tuna- Kalba which have neither hospitals nor Neonatal Intensive Care Units.

He assured the Japanese Embassy and the Japan Government to follow the implementation of the requirements as expected.

The Government of Japan has been assisting through this particular Grant to numerous communities affected in such circumstances.

