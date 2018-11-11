DPS International Holds Maiden Edition Of International Teachers’ Day Celebration

Kind TEMA-BASED DPS International Ghana organized the maiden edition of Teachers’ Day celebration (actually commemorated on 5th October every year).

The main objective of this celebration is to recognize the immense contributions of teachers towards the advancement of knowledge and the development of the human race.

The students of Cambridge AS & A levels chose to celebrate their teachers by sharing their responsibilities in the garb and guise of teachers.

This celebration was also organized to create an opportunity for the students to exercise their leadership skills and cherish the great responsibilities of teachers in grooming them to emerge as potential future leaders.

Each Student from the A-level and AS-level played the role of the counterpart of a teacher allotted to him/her. The timetable was given to the student counterparts in advance.

An A-level student by the name Anamano Editi Ikoh was assigned the role of the Principal of the day to monitor the activities of his colleagues.

The classroom teaching was observed by the respective HODs and the best teachers of the day were awarded adequately. It was amazing to note that the teachers of the day had come well prepared for the classroom teaching with suitable teaching aids and PowerPoint Presentations. They took care to maintain order in the school.

The highly educative celebration ended with an assembly where the teachers of DPS International Ghana playing the role of students dressed in students’ uniforms presented a short skit on the topic PROCRASTINATION. They also presented a couple of songs and received thunderous applause from the students. The auditorium reverberated with loud applause and kudos for the teachers.

The Director of DPS International Ghana, Mr Mukesh Thakwani, speaking to journalists after the event, expressed his appreciation for the remarkable decorum of the students discharging their duty as teachers.

On the rationale of the celebration, he said, "DPSI is celebrating Teachers’ Day today in order to honour all the teachers who have been instrumental in shaping their lives.”

According to him, teaching is one profession that creates all other professions. He added that he was very pleased to note that the students playing the role of teachers were very committed and executed the noble duty with utmost perfection and sincerity. They set themselves as the best role-models for their juniors to emulate their discipline and prowess as senior students.

He remarked quite optimistically that Ghana is becoming one of the hubs of knowledge in West Africa and it is important that children in Ghana at the middle and junior levels of education are given quality education to enable them to become good leaders of tomorrow.

On his part, the Principal of DPS International Ghana, Mr David Raj, observed that playing the role of a teacher was not that easy and the school thought it was necessary for the students to revere the noble profession.

He stated that the management of the school wanted to assess how the students carry out their responsibilities when given an opportunity and it was gratifying to note that they did a commendable job taking care of every detail with great aplomb.

About DPSI Ghana

DPSI Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned industrialist and philanthropist, Mr Mukesh Thakwani with a mission to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world-class educational system. The state-of-the-art infrastructure which is very conducive for accomplishing excellence in learning speaks volumes about his concern and passion for education.

DPS International, Ghana is accredited by the University of Cambridge International Examinations and the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).