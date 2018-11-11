“Step For Safety” Walk Held To Help Refugees

Step for Safety is a public walk organized by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency’s LuQuLuQu campaign that calls upon individuals, families, colleagues to walk in solidarity for the over 24 million people who have been forced to flee their homes across Africa.

The walk is taking place across participating countries in Africa with the first having been organized in Nairobi, Kenya on the 23rd of September. The walk in Accra, Ghana is on 10 November, 2018 at the Accra Polo Club grounds. Following the walk, participants will attend the Refugee Journey Exhibition. There will be musical performances, market stalls.

Why this walk?

Across the world we are witnessing unprecedented levels of forced displacement. Globally, in 2017, 68.5 million people were forced to flee. In Africa alone, 24.2 million men, women and children have fled their homes because of violence, conflict or persecution. Moreover, over 76% of this number make up the world’s most vulnerable populations – women and children. This walk symbolizes our commitment to stand together with people forced to flee and to help support them in providing critical life-saving assistance and protection.

We are calling on individuals, families, and communities to come out and walk or make a donation to support families forced to flee in Africa.

Who is organizing this walk?

This public walk is an initiative of the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency’s LuQuLuQu campaign.

What is the LuQuLuQu campaign all about?

LuQuLuQu is a social movement that was created in November 2017 by the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to transform public perceptions of the over 24 million African men, women and children who have been forced to flee their homes because of conflict or persecution. The campaign takes ownership of shaping the narrative of Africa’s forcibly displaced to recognize their resilience and promote their self-reliance, empowerment and inclusion. The campaign welcomes the private sector to participate, this includes individuals, companies, foundations and private philanthropists. More information can be found here: www.luquluqu.org.

What does LuQuLuQu mean?

LuQuLuQu is inspired by the spirit of the African philosophy of “Ubuntu,” or “Ujamaa” – the notion of sharing resources, and caring for one another.

It is a borderless movement that brings the best of humanity together, not limited to any specific ethnicity or geographical location.

It is a movement that strives to empower refugees and shed light on the incredible resilience refugees demonstrate. LuQuLuQu rallies compassionate and socially conscious individuals to join the movement to uplift and empower families forced to flee in Africa.

Why walk in support of families forced to flee?

Africa hosts the largest number of forced displaced people worldwide. The latest numbers from 2017 reveal that 24.2 million people in Africa forcibly displaced as a result of conflict, persecution, human rights abuses and food insecurity. Most of these people have fled leaving everything behind, forced to start anew. The LuQuLuQu campaign believes that this current refugee crisis is one of the most defining and pressing situations we are facing today. We believe that generations after us will look back at how our communities responded to the unprecedented levels of forced displacement and what support we offered to people forced to flee.

With the belief and commitment that people forced to flee are some of the most resilient and courageous people amongst us, we are determined to provide them a lifeline – support them attain education, help them rebuild their lives so they can carry out living in peace and dignity. This walk captures the spirit of the LuQuLuQu movement. By coming together shoulder to shoulder on the 10th November, as we step for safety for the thousands of families forced to flee their homes in Africa, we step in support for them and for each other.

What are the details for the event?

In Ghana, the walk is being held on November 10th at the Accra Polo Club grounds and would proceed along the Liberation road to 37 Hospital Intersection and back using the Giffard road.

Following the walk, supporters will also have an opportunity to walk the steps of a person forced to flee in an experiential simulation of a UNHCR reception centre, refugee registration process, distribution on non-food items and refugee shelter, all designed to build first-hand knowledge of the refugee experience.