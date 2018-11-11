Regional Minister Encourages GhanaPost GPS App Downloads

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfuo, has urged the public to take interest in the digital address generation and property tagging exercise, which is being undertaken nationwide by the Ghana Post Company Limited in order to aid easy identification of homes and properties in the region.

Consequently, he has asked Ghanaians to download the GhanaPost GPS App to enable them to generate the digital address.

He said the digital address generation and property tagging is used widely around the world, particularly in the developed countries for identification and dispensation of emergency services.

Mr Darfuo gave the advise when some management members of the Eastern Regional office of the Ghana Post Company Limited led by the Head of Corporate Communications, Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Koforidua on Friday, November 9, 2018.

The Ghana Post management, including the Eastern Regional Head of the company, Mr Anthony Avorkliya; Regional Administration Manager, Lydia Melomey; and the Regional Marketing Manager, Xolali Tumsia-Ablo, were received by the minister and his deputy as well as the Cordinating Director of the Regional Cordinating Council.

Mr Darfuo expressed his happiness about the exercise and called on the media to dessiminate information on the exercise to the indigenes of the region.

He said the media played a critical role in helping the citizenry in getting access to information on government's policies and programmes.

Mr Darfuo, for instance, noted that having the property address would help the owners to obtain their National Identification Card which is being done by the National Identification Authority (NIA).

The property address tagging exercise was introduced by the Ghana Post Company Limited in August to provide an effective means of addressing every location and property to facilitate the implementation of key government policies and business transactions.