"Elect a Flagbearer who enjoys Rawlings' support" - Spio

A former Minister of state and a flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ekow Spio-Gabrah has asked delegates in the Volta region, to vote for a candidate who enjoys Rawlings' support in order to win the 2020 elections.

Addressing delegates from the Ho Central, Ho West and Adaklu Constituencies yesterday on his tour of the region, Spio posited that the most but not only reason the NDC enjoys the support of people of the Volta region is because of the founder, Mr. Rawlings, whose support he has enjoyed over the years.

According to him, party members within the region became aggrieved over the appalling relationship between Mr. Rawlings and some leading members of the party in recent times, resulting in some sort of disaffection for the NDC in the region.

"Is it not true that many of you here vote for the NDC because of the founder?...he queried.

"I'm not saying that is the only reason but I believe it is one of the most important reasons why you have always voted for the NDC".

"But I am sad today to say that some party stalwarts in recent times have disregarded Mr. Rawlings. In fact, the June 4th Anniversary, which forms the basis of this great party have not been attended by the former President, his Vice and some appointees over the years."

"I simply don't understand. Indeed, the June 4th is part of our constitution". he added.

In his opinion, the party would not enjoy the support of the region, if such a frost relationship continues to exist.

He therefore implored delegates to pick him ahead of any other aspirant in order to win the 2020 general elections.

He assured the delegates that, his candidature as a flagbearer would ensure a rebranding of the party, grooming of talents within the NDC and will ensure a consultation with Branch and Constituency executives in matters of appointments, when he is eventually elected President.

By: Abdul-Iddrisu Faisel