I don't respond to aspirants; I respond to presidential candidates – Akufo-Addo to NDC aspirants

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said he will not respond to any of the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ flag bearer aspirants until they are duly elected as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2020 polls.

“I’m sure you have seen and heard some of the presidential aspirants of the leading opposition party taking jabs at my government in order, ostensibly, to prop up their campaign.”

“And whilst at it, they are desperately trying to get me to respond to them. Let me state here and now, for the records that President Akufo-Addo will not respond to presidential aspirants.”

President Akufo-Addo was speaking during the 25th-anniversary celebration of the University of Development Studies, Tamale.

His comment was borne out of recent attempts by aspirants of the leading opposition party in the country, the National Democratic Congress, to get the President to engage in a banter with them.

But the president said he will only respond to persons duly elected as presidential candidates of their respective parties, and not to persons seeking to lead their parties.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com