I’ll only respond to presidential candidates; not aspirants – Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo does not give a hoot about criticisms from presidential aspirants, ostensibly in reference to criticisms from presidential hopefuls of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Akufo-Addo has said he will only respond to criticisms from a presidential candidate and not an aspirant.

“I am sure you have seen and heard some of the presidential aspirants of the leading opposition party taking jabs at my government in order, ostensibly, to prop up their campaigns. And, whilst at it, they are desperately trying to get me to respond to them.”

“Let me state here and now, for the record, that President Akufo-Addo will not respond to presidential aspirants. He will respond to presidential candidates that have been duly elected by their parties. Then, he will engage those who still think Ghanaians have short memories,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said this at the University for Development Studies in Tamale today, Saturday.

The NDC is lacing its boots to select its presidential candidate to help wrestle power in the 2020 general elections.

The about 12 aspirants including former President John Mahama are campaigning across the country for the votes of members of the party at their presidential primaries.

John Mahama had in the last few weeks been jabbing President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over their handling of the economy.

According to him, Akufo-Addo and Bawumia had not been able to turn the Ghanaian economy around despite promising Ghanaians what he termed as “heaven.”

He also accused them of lying their way to power and have not been able to live up to expectation.

Ghanaians angry at your hypocrisy – Mahama fires Nana Addo

John Mahama recently criticized Akufo-Addo for his seeming u-turn on borrowing.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said his government will continue borrowing money to put up projects despite criticizing the then President, John Mahama.

Speaking at a meeting with NDC delegates in Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region, John Mahama said the NPP owed Ghanaians an apology.

“It is the hypocrisy that Ghanaians are angry with and we have all your quotations about borrowing. You said any idiot can borrow. That is what you said.”

“…so today if you have turned around and you see that you can borrow and invest in assets, the first thing you do is apologise, the first thing you do is apologise to Ghanaians and say you didn't know; we are sorry, now we will borrow, even the US is borrowing. Of course, the US is borrowing. So what?”

This is almost similar to a comment made by then President Mahama to the effect that he couldn’t be criticized by then running mate of the NPP and now Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia because he hadn’t been President before.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citinewsroom.com/Ghana

