Support Creation Of Bono East Region – Minister Tells Chiefs

The newly-appointed Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Evans Opoku Bobie, has appealed to members of Yeji Traditional Council to encourage their subjects to vote 100 percent in the referendum for the creation of the Bono East Region.

Mr Bobie disclosed this on Thursday at Yeji when he met the chiefs and people of the area as part of three-day working visit to the area to introduce himself to the people as the new political head of the region.

He urged the chiefs to educate the people on the importance of the creation of a new region, which would promote development in Pru East and other communities.

Mr. Bobie asked the chiefs and people to support the creation of the region, but pleaded with them to exercise restraint for government to address their problems.

The Paramount Chief of Yeji Traditional Area, who is also the President of Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Pimampim Yaw Kabresi V, lauded the minister and said they were ready to work with him.

He, however, appealed to the minister to bring development to Pru East since the area is lagging behind in terms of development.

Pimampim Yaw Kabrese further entreated the minister to help upgrade roads in Yeji and provide potable water to the people.

