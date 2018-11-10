modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | General News

Support Creation Of Bono East Region – Minister Tells Chiefs

Daily Guide
Evans Opoku Bobie
Evans Opoku Bobie

The newly-appointed Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Evans Opoku Bobie, has appealed to members of Yeji Traditional Council to encourage their subjects to vote 100 percent in the referendum for the creation of the Bono East Region.

Mr Bobie disclosed this on Thursday at Yeji when he met the chiefs and people of the area as part of three-day working visit to the area to introduce himself to the people as the new political head of the region.

He urged the chiefs to educate the people on the importance of the creation of a new region, which would promote development in Pru East and other communities.

Mr. Bobie asked the chiefs and people to support the creation of the region, but pleaded with them to exercise restraint for government to address their problems.

The Paramount Chief of Yeji Traditional Area, who is also the President of Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Pimampim Yaw Kabresi V, lauded the minister and said they were ready to work with him.

He, however, appealed to the minister to bring development to Pru East since the area is lagging behind in terms of development.

Pimampim Yaw Kabrese further entreated the minister to help upgrade roads in Yeji and provide potable water to the people.

[email protected]//[email protected]

From Daniel Y Dayee&Prince Fiifi Yorke

VIDEO NEWS HEADLINES
🇫🇷 🇬🇧 French fishermen assault British boats over scallops | Al Jazeera English
🇫🇷 🇬🇧 French fishermen assault British boats over scallops | Al Jazeera English
‘Rexona be the Next Champion’ - The Pulse Sports on JoyNews (24-7-18)
‘Rexona be the Next Champion’ - The Pulse Sports on JoyNews (24-7-18)
Syrian forces gain control of Eastern Ghouta:
Syrian forces gain control of Eastern Ghouta: "There are still tens of thousands of people there"
🇲🇱 Mali election: Opposition candidate Soumaila Cisse gains momentum | Al Jazeera English
🇲🇱 Mali election: Opposition candidate Soumaila Cisse gains momentum | Al Jazeera English
French Spider-man: the conspiracy theories
French Spider-man: the conspiracy theories
Chavez’s home ground slips through President Maduro’s fingers
Chavez’s home ground slips through President Maduro’s fingers
Why is Guantanamo still open?
Why is Guantanamo still open?
Creation of Oti Region - News Desk on Joy News (16-4-18)
Creation of Oti Region - News Desk on Joy News (16-4-18)

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Patience Moves Mountains

By: Mavis Asio quot-img-1
body-container-line