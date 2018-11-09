Minister Of State, Tertiary Education On A Familiarization Tour At Bolga Polytechnic

The Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah, has completed a working visit to Bolgatanga Polytechnic in the Upper East Region on Monday 5th November, 2018.

The visit to the Polytechnic coincided with the commissioning of facilities and presentation of vehicles to the school. The Government of Ghana, through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GEFTund) an agency of the Ministry of Education, funded the construction of a three-storey hall of residence, a students’ hands-on demonstration center, supply of laboratories equipment for the Departments of Engineering and Applied Sciences as well as the presentation of vehicles to the Polytechnic.

The Bolgatanga Polytechnic, established in 1999, to provide career-focused and skill-based education, research and training with emphasis on hands-on experience and entrepreneurship development, is one of the only two polytechnics in Ghana that are left to be converted into a technical university.

The school is making efforts to upgrade facilities and infrastructure to meet standards spelt out by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) and the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) towards the conversion. The Polytechnic prioritizes Science, Engineering and Technology Education) that occupies Government’s strategic interest in education. It is in line with this that the GETFund provided the financial muscle to support the school to pursue its vision of becoming a centre of academic and professional excellence for teaching, learning, research and community service employing state of the art technology.

At the ceremony, One Toyota Landcruizer V8, Two Toyota Hilux Pick Ups, and One Toyota Hiace 15 seater mini bus were presented to the school.

The Minister of State expressed gratitude to the Management, Faculty and Staff of the school for their efforts to uplift the status of the Polytechnic into a Technical University.

He also emphasized the need to direct more investment efforts into technology education. He maintained that “technical and vocational education would obviously open the floodgates for Ghana’s quest for industrialization”. He also assured the school of “Government’s arrangement for the supply of more equipment through the AMATROL project in which multi-media and other engineering equipments would be provided”.

The students were excited to learn that government has given out a contract to construct a multi-purpose workshop and equip it with automobile engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical/electronic engineering, welding and metal fabrication equipment.

The Bolgatanga Polytechnic is positioning itself to scale-up as a true technical institution and a center for skills acquisition when they are eventually converted into a Technical University soon, and the Minister of State urged the school to put everything they had received into good use in the interest of students.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof. Samuel Alnaa lamented on low enrollment as result of the delay in the process of conversion and appealed to the Ministry of Education to speed up the processes. He also enumerated Government intervention programmes that are currently ongoing in the school and commended the efforts of the GETFUND towards the plights of the school. He pledged his continuous commitment towards achieving the vision of the school and promoting academic excellence.

Prof. Kwesi Yankah was so impressed with the progress of work at the Polytechnic and assured them of Government’s in promoting Technical and Vocational Education and Training in Ghana.