Ebola In Congo -The Comprehensive Plan Behind The Outbreak

The Malthusian concept states that depopulation is the need to control the species, namely humanity, which reproduces and consumes natural resources without restriction. This is the mantra of the new century, adopted by Marx in the distant past.

The 16th outbreak of Ebola has occurred in the Congo, and, according to the World Health Organization estimates, up to 1,500 people were affected. This is how they set the stage for the planned failure associated with this outbreak.

The World Health Organization said on August 17, 2018, that at least 1,500 people were potentially exposed to the deadly Ebola virus in the North Kivu region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where fear of local militias prevents humanitarian workers from reaching certain areas.

However, it is expected that the number of infected will increase even more, and one cannot be sure that all the chains through which the virus spreads in the eastern part of the country affected by militia have been identified. The region, in particular, is controlled by the Allied Defense Forces — the Ugandan Islamist rebel group responsible for hundreds of civilian casualties over the past four years.

Now it sets the scenario: valiant doctors and humanitarian workers cannot cope with the flow and transmission of the disease because of these annoying Islamic rebels ... the police, to be precise. Also, do not forget to expect that “even more people will become infected!”

Over the past couple of years, there had been more than a few cases with thoughtful precautions for transporting Ebola-infected patients to the USA for treatment: ridiculous actions.

When these patients were here, did you think that Fort Detrick, Maryland, where the main US biological weapons research center is located, did not receive blood samples from these patients?

A few years ago, they resurrected frozen viruses in the Arctic region, despite the protests of many scientists who argued about the potential mortality of these viruses. Never mind. Biological war and all related research, treatment, testing and narcotic drugs (with the support of pharmaceutical companies) is a big business.

As for Ebola, in 1996, NOVA released a documentary entitled “Ebola: The Plague Fighters.” This graphic, but the well-made film shows the Ebola outbreak in Zaire in May 1995 and the almost non-existent medical conditions in the country, combined with ineffective actions of foreign doctors and aid workers. The same miserable, primitive conditions, lack of amenities and ineffective treatment exist today in the Congo, almost unchanged, as it was 20 years ago, as shown in this documentary.

If the government is going to start it, the disease (in this case, Ebola) is still not as lethal as they need. Rest assured, they are all working to eliminate these glitches in order to follow the plan that was developed by Thomas Malthus. We see China conducting a laboratory surveillance experiment on surveillance: a general surveillance system that will be tested on its citizens and then accepted (and adapted) by other countries for use on its own citizens.

The conditions are ideal for this type of “laboratory experiment,” since China is a Communist-controlled country, and the technology is high enough to improve, as a society already meets the requirements and is under full state control. Such a “laboratory experiment” would not be feasible in African countries, where even electricity and running water are scarce.

However, for testing biological weapons, African countries (especially such as Congo and Zaire) are ideally suited to release created viruses and other artificial bio-weapons. Sounds far-fetched? Recall the tests with the Bacillus subtilis conducted by the US government to "check" the spread of microorganisms in civilian mass transit facilities such as the subway and buses just a few years ago. Recall all the times when the government tested nuclear and biological weapons on soldiers and civilians.

Africa is ideally placed to take on existing diseases and structure them for even greater mortality. When the time is right, quarantine may be ineffective and will allow passengers who are already infected to board the plane and spread the disease during the trip. Or they can simply transport the infected patient and allow the disease to escape from quarantine and controlled blockage.

If you doubt this potential, you only need to read about the appeals of Bill Gates and his beautiful wife, about depopulation as about the "correction" of the planet. Incidentally, this is the same Bill Gates, who (with a consortium of investment firms and technology start-ups) plans to place 500 satellites in orbit to provide real-time monitoring of every inch of the surface of the globe ... sometime next summer.

Ebola is a serious disease, but even more deadly and more serious is the group of people and monetary interests who want to form a global government. They have political connections, money, and alliances to effectively change all aspects of humanity and even to destroy it militarily. No disgusting action, they do not reject. Ironically, all these people ... all of them ... believe that depopulation is the only way to effectively implement this “utopian” global governance.

These oligarchs and inspectors view those who are not in their company as insects who need to be crushed, and at best make them slaves and servants. Depopulation is their goal, and the deadly disease will allow them to do it without suspicion.

This Ebola outbreak is a planned failure, with locals as test subjects. The results of these experiments will eventually be used against unsuspecting humanity in order to achieve their ultimate goal, minus several billion lives or so.