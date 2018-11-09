Edward Asomani Takes Over Danquah Institute

Political researcher and policy analyst, Edward Kwaku Asomani, has been appointed as the new Executive Director of the Danquah Institute (DI).

Mr. Asomani’s appointment took effect from November 2, and is mandated to lead the Institute by providing effective leadership, promoting the ideology of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia traditions.

A statement signed by Acting Chairman of Governing Board of the Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said Mr. Asomani is also expected to foster responsible governance on the continent and espousing the virtues of individual liberties and economic freedom. He will leverage on the enviable reputation of the Danquah Institute in Ghana and the work done by the past Executive Directors in the pursuit of his charge.

“He will also be expected to undertake important research, policy advocacy, training and most importantly actively seek and mentor the next generation of leaders. Additionally, he will oversee and manage the institution's relationships with like-minded think tanks in Africa and across the globe," the statement added.

Edward has a track record of rigorous research, informed intellectual discourse, and passionate debate, which are key elements of the Danquah Institute.

“As an alumnus of the University of Oxford, the University of Manchester, Sheffield Hallam University and the University of Ghana, Edward comes to the job with the right training and experience to help him succeed in the role. His research interests include the political economy of Africa, US foreign policy towards Africa, political leadership, elections and electoral democracy.”

Before joining the Danquah Institute (DI), Edward worked in Academia, Health, and Finance. He was a member of the management team at the Cambian Group and Co-Director of UPJ Consultancy London. At UP J, he oversaw the work of the consultancy with partners such as Deloitte, Royal Bank of Scotland and Handelsbanken.

Kwaku is an ardent believer in, and advocate of individual freedoms, free enterprise and the rule of law. He passionately believes in a society which rewards individual innovation and hard work.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com