Internalised frustrations of the Ghanaian citizenry (The Highway Protest) –– V. L. Djokoto.

Internalised Frustrations.

We are witnessing the internalised frustrations of the Ghanaian citizenry, especially the disillusioned youth, through a wave of spontaneous protests. This style of civil disobedience is unpredictable; hence its consequences are immeasurable — it depends on the mood of the citizenry engaged. There is clearly political fatigue. The mass of our citizenry feels disconnected from the political elite and are increasingly growing discontent with the establishment.

On the 8th of November 2018, when a student of the West African Secondary School tragically lost her life by an accident on the Tetteh Quarshie-Adenta Highway (N4), a mob of citizens mounted a road block, burning tyres underneath an uncompleted footbridge. Residents, civil society organisations and the media fraternity had made earnest demands for the completion of footbridges on this particular highway due to the unusual rate of accidents that had occurred on the stretch for months. 194 people are reported to have lost their lives crossing the Tetteh Quarshie-Adenta Highway as a result of uncompleted footbridges.

We are constantly confronted with overwhelming incidents of this nature without a democratic structure which allows us to resolve these problems as a community. There are no autonomous districts. Municipal/district chief executives are not elected by universal adult suffrage and this continues to stifle the culture of accountability. We must concentrate power in the hands of the people. We are all eager to see Ghana function properly.

Citizens should not be brought on their knees before these basic needs are met.

Police Brutality.

The police arrived at the scene firing live bullets and tear gas to disperse the agitated crowd. Amongst the disgruntled mob of protesters insisting on their rights were empathic minors angered by the fatal death of a fellow student. There would have been no rational explanation or adequate compensation for using excess force to restore peace and calm if the death of another student, or bystander, should have been triggered by a stray bullet. Indeed, a stray bullet fired into the open did hit a mother and her child during the intervention by the police.

Firing live bullets are not a proportionate response to the stones pelted by a handful of enraged civilians.

Public opinion still suggests that the police are widely aligned with oppressive acts such as extortion and brutality, yet little has been done to correct this misconception.The police must demonstrate sympathy for our common struggle and realise we are all fighting for the enforcement of our collective socioeconomic rights. The Government needs to understand that a continuity of the use or threat of excess force in itself could evoke the anger of the masses and incite counter-retaliatory measures.

Power to the people.

These severe situations often end up being politicised and somehow become a contest of competence between the dominant parties, while the focal point is neglected — the value of human lives. Nonetheless, there is a gradual unity of Ghanaians prevailing above the tribal lines enforced by partisanship, simply because power has shifted across the NDC-NPP political divide over the last decade, yet the Republic has not experienced the awe-inspiring socioeconomic transformation successive governments have promised. However, there remains no popular mass-based platform through which a bipartisan stance on social issues could be articulated.