Minister Applauds Atebubu-Amantin Assembly

The Brong Ahafo regional minister, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie has applauded the Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly for using internally generated funds to execute a number of development projects in the municipality.

The minister said this when he interacted with staff of the assembly as part of a 3 day tour of the eastern parts of the region which also took him to the Pru East, Pru West, Sene East and West districts.

The minister said the assembly’s decision to apply eighty percent of its internally generated funds to development projects instead of recurrent expenditure represents a model worthy of emulation by other assemblies in the region.

He made specific reference to a 40 bed capacity female ward at the Atebubu government hospital and a street lighting project adding that relatively better resourced assemblies have not been able to achieve that.

Hon. Opoku Bobie urged the staff to be disciplined and firm in their dealings and asked them to eschew partisan politics in the performance of their duties.

The Hon. Minister urged all to strive towards the attainment of the Bono East region adding that this will ensure the rapid development of the area.

The staff had the opportunity to put before the minister a couple of challenges facing them amongst which was the deplorable nature of the main assembly block.

Present were the deputy regional minister Hon. Martin Oti Gyarko, Member of Parliament for Atebubu-Amantin constituency Hon. Kofi Amoakohene, the municipal chief executive Hon. Edward Owusu and the municipal coordinating director Hajia Fati Saaka.

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart