Black Friday Campaign Launched By Jumia Ghana

Accra, Ghana, 9th November 2018: Ghana’s leading online retail company on Friday officially announced it’s biggest online sale of the year. Speaking during the press briefing held in Accra, Jumia Ghana’s management shared insights on the upcoming Black Friday sale as well as plans and strategies to ensure that customers enjoy the best deals and excellent services.

‘’We are very much excited about this year’s Jumia Black Friday sale because it gives us an opportunity to deliver on our promises to our very cherished customers. Over the years, we have promised all our customers mind blowing deals on quality items across all categories and this sale presents a unique opportunity to fulfil these promises. It is the biggest online sale of the year not only in Ghana but in Africa and the world at large. Jumia Black Friday is a way to democratize ecommerce and show our vendors and customers all the opportunities of internet.” said Massimiliano Spalazzi, Co-CEO of Jumia E-commerce in Africa who was speaking at the press conference in Accra.

The Black Friday sale will run from 16th November to 7th December and Jumia promises to offer amazing jaw dropping discounts as high as 80% on over 50,000 super deals. Although the entire sale runs for 3 weeks, this year’s #JumiaBlackFridays has four special Fridays on which even exclusive deals will be available. With many flash sales, treasure hunts and many contests, this year promises to be the best in recent times. Customers get free 7 day return policy and can pay on delivery or via the various online payment platforms.

‘’We have added a couple more pick-up outlets around the country to ensure that customers outside Accra also get their ordered products delivered to them. We now have pick-up shops in KNUST (Kumasi), Takoradi, Sunyani. Tamale and Cape coast. All these are geared at ensuring our customers enjoy these great deals no matter where they are in Ghana ’’ added Kayode Adeyinka, Co-MD of Jumia Ghana.

With just a few days to the start of Jumia’s Black Friday sale, there is an aura of excitement and anticipation in the air as customers have saved months in order to get their much needed items at very cheap prices.. Customers also look forward to great discounts on quality items as well as various exciting activities where they can win so much.

‘’During the Black Friday sale, we expect about 5M visitors to the website. Asides our huge digital footprint we are investing heavily on above the line channels and will have close to 1,000 slots on Radio and over 500 TV slots. We will also be working with MTN as a key partner to reach their 17M customer base. Why are we doing all these? To create as much awareness as possible and give Ghanaians the opportunity to be part of this historic event.’’ said Ore Odusanya, Co-MD Jumia Ghana.

Jumia Black Friday is however not limited to e-commerce alone and customers also have a great opportunity to enjoy huge discounts of up to 70% on hotels in Ghana as well as cheap flight deals and packages to Dubai, South Africa and Sao Tome. They also get an extra 30% OFF when they use the voucher BLACKF30 on all hotels in Ghana.

Discounts will be available on all restaurants during this period too. Great discounts of up to 50% on meals as well as free meal giveaways make this a very mouthwatering Black Friday festival.

