Maiden ChangemakerXchange Summit Held In Ghana

Ashoka in partnership with Robert Bosch Stiflung has held its maiden ChangemakerXchange summit in Ghana.

The summit is a global collaboration platform for young social innovators to connect and co-create with peers around the world.

The programme was for young social innovators aged 18-35 who have founded or lead their own social venture or lead an innovative initiative within a public, private sector or media institution.

It is targeted for change makers driving positive social change across sectors.

The summit provided an effective springboard for change and a key step to Ashoka’s vision of a world where everyone is a change maker.

It brought together 24 participants from nine African countries.

Some of the participants included Zebra Comics Inc, which promotes African cultures, educate and entertain in a fun way through comic books; The Makoko Dream which advocates for the placement of children living in slums to be educated; Tiny Hearts Technology which saves infants from curable conditions and gives them a healthy start to life; Not So Different which promotes peace, tolerance and cultural diversity in Senegal; and RJEEA which is a platform of excellence and synergy for young entrepreneurs in Africa.

Others include Inspire Africa for Global Impact Initiative which is an NGO which is focused on energizing the entrepreneurial and leadership vision of young people; Bridge the Gap which is a cassava integrated project for food security and poverty alleviation; School Farms which aims at fighting hunger in Ghanaian schools; Charis Touch foundation who are ensuring that orphanages are food secured by way of lining agriculture with charity; and Urban Rural Literacy which is focused on education inclusion based social enterprise that bridges the gap between the urban child and the rural child.

The rest are IBelieve Foundation which seeks to make education easy and accessible for all in deprived rural communities in Ghana; Noble Theatre Arts Entertainment which is a youth led organisation aimed at promoting talents and instilling a sense of responsibility through critical thinking; Life Pro which is focused on scaling up the production of highly nutritious indigenous natural food products by empowering women in rural communities across Africa; Developers in Vogue which is committed to building and empowering African women in technology; and E-Souklou Digital School which is a project that promotes quality education through the development of digital and sustainable solutions.

Some of the participating businesses also included Vivera, Dr Lex, Ecobuilders Made in Senegal, Earth Guinea, Food for All Africa, Baiwa, Sweet art’frika, Crit, and Warkha Tv.