Re: Traders battle KMA over development of Dr. Mensah

Our attention has been drawn to a front page story headed as above written by one Richard Owusu-Achaw, and react that the alleged interview conducted by the reporter is about a month ago, and that the issues at that time have been overturned by developments. However, following some developments, the Mayor of Kumasi announced a ban on all development projects within the enclave of the Kumasi Central market by private developers.

The said ban, as announced by the Mayor, had been reported by The Daily Guide of November 5, 2018 at Page 10, with its heading as “KMA BANS CONSTRUCTION WORK AT KSI CENTRAL MARKET”, an indication that the reporter was only trying to be mischievous when he decided to file a stale and inaccurate story for publication. The ban was among other plans instituted by the KMA to make way for the second phase of the Kejetia/Central Market Redevelopment project without any hindrance.

The Kumasi Mayor had stated that he did not want a situation where activities of private developers could serve as impediments to the contractor working of the second phase of the project. Consequently, the KMa has directed the consultants supervising the Kejetia project to come out clear with the project boundaries, and thus furnish the KMA with proper demarcation of the Kejetia projects, particularly, where the reporter referred to in the story.

With regards to the ownership of the land in question, we wish to state that the KMA does not own land in Kumasi, since it is general knowledge that all lands in Kumasi are owned by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. In the face of the explanation above, we entreat all right thinking members of the public to disregard The Chronicle report as false and inaccurate. We hope The Chronicle would give our reaction the prominence it gave the inaccurate story as it was.

Signed:

Godwin Okumah Nyame

Public Relations Officer

KMA