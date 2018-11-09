Chinese Envoy Awards 50 Brilliant Ghanaian Students

THE AMBASSADOR Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Ghana, Wang Shifting, has awarded about 50 brilliant Ghanaian students who have excelled in their study of Chinese Language in Ghana.

The awardees include 20 students of Bachelor of Arts in Chinese Language from the University of Ghana (UG), 24 students from the UG Basic Schools (Primary and Junior High sections), four students from the Confucius Institute at UG, and nine year-old Tetteh Ellis from AL-Rayan International School.

From UG Junior High School, the awardees were: Kofi-Awadzi Ewurabena, Omari Adwoa Sedem, Boafo Mary, Barfi-Ankrah Nana Ama Aboagye, Abigail Vanderpuije, Osbert Ochere, Ofosu Daniel, Patricia Teiko Teye, Ofori-Amanfo Akua Amponsah, Okyere Kukua Yvette.

At the primary level, the awardees were Sunuh Benedicta Adjoa, Ammishaddai Quartey, Attakpah Seyram Esi, Jatoe Nathan Putieha, Mensah-Kattah Reuel Elikplim, Sakyiama Nattan Bernard Ekow, Unachukwu Kayla Betrams, Abuosi Sarah Asumasim, Oppong-Duah Awura Yaa, Abdul-Nasiru Jamila Inusah, Emmanuel Gyimah, Angela Okai.

Those awards from the Confucius Institute were: John Tetteh Addy, Dordor Dzorgbenyui, Daniel Bright Afful, Maame A.A Nkansah, Frederick Ankomah.

From UG BA Chinese Language level, Ansah Shevonna Sophie, Opoku Blessing, Idan Ivy Nana Efua Eyiabah, Addo Elidad Ofosu, Aninakwa Phyllis Akyeaba, Atiadze Mary Akweley, Danso Abigail Adepa Afful, Anne Lartebea, Akoto Eugene Turkson Evans, emerged as third prize winners.

Still at the BA level, Addae Simon, Adjei Sarah Okonokor, Okaah Samuel Cobbina, Gaisie Proschia, Annor Constance, Koba Joseph, Ankrah Nathan, emerged as second prize winners.

The first prize winners at the BA level, were: Arhin William, Akantogdaam, Prince Cleland, Keith Oko.

Cash prizes ranging from $200 to $300 were presented to the awardees by the Ambassador in addition to certificates.

The awards ceremony was introduced in 2012 following the introduction of a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Course in Chinese Language at the University of Ghana.

The BA Programme commenced in 2009/2010 academic year.

According to the Vice Chancellor of the UG, the purpose for the introduction of the awards scheme was to encourage and reward brilliant students in Chinese language and culture.

He noted that the decision to begin BA Chinese Programme has been justified.

He however appealed to the Chinese Embassy in Ghana to consider awarding five scholarships to students from the University to go study in China at the PhD level so that they could come back and help with teaching as he complained that one of the challenges facing the Chinese Language Centre at the University was inadequate staffing.

On his part, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China, Mr. Shiting, observed that "learning Chinese is the golden key to your future."

According to him, "the Chinese Language is a profound and charming gem of the Chinese civilization and culture with 5,000 years."

He added that "the Chinese Language is also the world's most widely spoken language."

The Ambassador pointed out the many economic opportunities that came with learning the Chinese Language in the world today.

He said "learning Chinese helps you not only better understand China, but also share China's development dividends and realize your dreams."

Responding to the Vice Chancellor's scholarship call, he said "the Chinese Embassy has been supporting for many years, and will continue to support Ghanaian students to study in China."

According to him, "presently, more than 6,500 Ghanaian students are studying in China, ranking top among all African countries for four consecutive years. By the end of 2017, 1076 Ghanaian students have won the Chinese Government Scholarship."

He disclosed that most Ghanaian students are performing well in China.

Chinese Coordinator of the Confucius Institute, Dr. Meilian Mei, said ever since its establishment, the Institute, has been offering Chinese Language proficiency and Chinese Cultural courses at nine teaching sites with an enrollment of more than 4,000 Ghanaian students.

She added that "the Institute also organizes team visits to China to promote understanding and cooperation between China and Ghana."

According to her, "with our recommendation and help, nearly 150 Ghanaian students mainly from the University of Ghana have obtained scholarship for their PhD, MA, one year study in China."