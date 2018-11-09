#TakeBackYourCountry

The police are crying out for independence to work, the special prosecutor is crying out for the resources to work, EOCO is crying out for the resources to work and the independence to initiate prosecution. CHRAG is crying out for the same things. Journalists and civil society are crying out for the right to information.

Fellow Ghanaians, I do hope you realise now, that when a politician is left with the option to choose between working for his selfish interest or working for the collective good, he will gladly embrace his greed. No matter his political colour, be it NDC or NPP or xyx. Take back your country by taking away that option from the political class.

The only way out is to force the hand of power to pass laws that guarantee the independence of the institutions that have been set up to fight the evil of corruption in our society.

We can cry for a footbridge to be fixed here today, a pothole there tomorrow, a hospital the next, but the insensitivity of politicians in power towards the the poor, ordinary and vulnerable masses will continue to recur over and over and over again, until the elected official has no option left but to do the job of working for public good.

Throughout human history, the most epic social changes have been carried out by a people willing to speak truth to power, not just through their words but also through positive actions of civil disobedience, and yes, sometimes through the violent defiance of the oppressor.

We all agree that corruption is murder. The question therefore is simple, do you believe, that one more child in Ghana deserves to die because you refused to speak truth to power. Young or old, rich or poor, fate may have brought us to this point but our destiny resides in our collective choices going forward.

Whether we like it or not, we will be remembered in history because history never forgets. We can make this time and this generation, a moment and a people remembered for their uncommon stand with human dignity. Or be remembered for exactly what we are now, a people not fit to be called a people.

The choice is in your hands. Let us organise for action. TAKE BACK YOUR COUNTRY

Signed,

Edem Light