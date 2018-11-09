TNMA committed to support micro and small businesses -- Tarkwa MCE assures 

The Municipal Chief Executive, MCE for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly, (TNMA) Hon Gilbert Ken Asmah has reaffirmed TNMA's commitment towards empowering Micro and small scale businesses in the Municipality. for Micro and Small Businesses.

"It is an undeniable fact that the NPP government is the sole advocacy of creating enabling environment for the private sector, the private sector, we all know is the engine of growth for every economy and therefore as the father of this Municipality, my team and I will put in place the necessary structures to sustain it and also undertake positive initiatives to encourage and enhance the competence and capacity building holistically".

Hon Gilbert Ken Asmah observed this when delivering his keynote address at the launch X-City Company Limited, a state of the art Fashion design company in Tarkwa yesterday.

Undoubtedly, the micro and small businesses in Ghana currently outnumber the medium scale segment of small and medium enterprises sector. However; the needs of the micro and small businesses are often overlooked and merged into the larger SME which has thwarted the strength and growth of the small scale business over the years. He argued further, that the micro and small businesses are actually the ones generating the jobs, notably amongst them are the Tailors, hairdressers, mechanics, floral and balloon decorator, bead makers, plumber, photographer, woodworker, electrical engineers, welding and fabricators etc, he mentioned.

According to the MCE, the fashion designing industry is currently one of the fastest growing business in Ghana, an indication of the government's support for the patronage of locally made fabrics. it is rather sad and worrying that for several years now, the country lacks a national policy for the micro, small and medium scale enterprises. The policy environment, he mentioned was very vital in facilitating the right business environment in terms of access to markets, affordable credit, social protection (pensions) and technology advancement. He further called for the consideration of linking juicy job creation initiatives such as Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) and National Entrepreneurial Innovative Plan, NEIP without with the micro and small businesses to ensure its sustainability.

To this end, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly shall partner X-City Company to get the youth equipped with employable skills. I give much recognition to this company with its vision of carrying out Vocational and Technical Education as timely and most appropriate as it will afford the youth the opportunity to unearth talents in that regard, he added.

"TNMA will be celebrating its 10th anniversary since it was elevated to a Municipal status, and I assure you of our patronage in your products in the areas of T-shirts, football jerseys, vests, truck suits and other fabrics. He further made a passionate appeal on all the Schools, Hospitality sector, Hospitals and Mining firms to patronise the quality products of X-CITY COMPANY for all their fashion and fabric needs to boost the local economy of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, he hinted".

X-City is a multipurpose service firm with specialties in delivering training and certification in fashion designs, (X-City Institute of Professional Studies), Embroidery, Import and Export of Africa wear. X-City is committed to delivering general supplies at competitive rates and with a dedicated workforce that satisfies the needs of customers.