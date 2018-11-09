WaterAid, World Vision, Zoomlion, GAMA, Others Honoured at WASH Stewardship Awards 2018

WaterAid has been recognized for its outstanding contribution to the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector in the past decade at the just ended National WASH Stewardship Awards held at Villa Cisneros, Sogakope in the South Tong District of the Volta Region.

They were awarded the best in advocacy towards WASH sector policy formulation, regulation and enforcement, contribution to WASH sector innovations and provision of WASH services to the poor and vulnerable.

WaterAid has provided strong advocacy for and contribution to strong sector accountability, monitoring and an enabling environment as well as support for socio-cultural changes in relation to WASH behaviours and attitudes.

World Vision was also awarded the best in safe water supply for using innovations in delivery of safe water supply at community or institutional levels and training in management, operation and maintenance of water supply.

World Vision was recognized for designing, constructing and/or supervising water supply systems or point sources, advocating for safe water delivery and formulated policy for safe water delivery.

Zoomlion took home the best private sector award for its contribution to the development of products, technology and innovations that have improved WASH services delivery.

They were recognized for their investment in business models or solutions as a private sector player to provide sustainable WASH services, contribution to creating an enabling environment for WASH through advocacy and policy.

Zoomlion has ensured an effective collaboration and engagement with sector stakeholders and contribute to capacity building and job creation in the sector.

The Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) Sanitation and Water Project was adjudged the most impactful project for increasing access to improved sanitation through the provision of descent and portable household toilets.

They were recognized for improved water supply in the GAMA, with emphasis on low income communities and to strengthen management of environmental sanitation in the GAMA.

Global Communities was also awarded for providing basic and hygiene through the implementation of sanitation interventions in communities and institutions.

They were also celebrated for its role in behaviour change campaigns for improvement in sanitation and hygiene, at scale and support for advocacy, policy formulation, regulation and enforcement in sanitation and hygiene services delivery.

Global Sanitation has provided technical innovations for sanitation services and products as well as support for or contribution to institutional capacity building for improvement in sanitation and hygiene.

Prof. Kwabena Nyarko was recognized for the best in research and development for providing research and development for improvement in sanitation and hygiene, at scale, development of innovative WASH products and services.

He has presented high-quality WASH papers at international conferences, publication of WASH articles in reputable journals and innovations in reducing cost of WASH products and the use of local materials.

Citi Fm was adjudged the best media house for promoting WASH through in-depth or investigative journalistic pieces on WASH, published journalistic pieces on WASH that meet high standards of ethics, accuracy, balance, clarity.

The Accra-based radio network was celebrated for is commitment to consistent WASH reporting, initiative in exploring over-looked WASH issues and challenges as well as targeted activism on critical and ignored WASH issues.

Developing partners such as UNICEF, World Bank, Royal Netherlands Embassy, USAID, European Union and Global Affairs Canada were awarded for providing leadership and funding to the sector.

Prof. Esi Awuah, Mr R. K. D. Vaness, Mr Minta Aboagye, Mr Naa Lenason Demedeme and Thomas Sayibu Imoro were given Lifetime Awards for their outstanding contribution to the sector.

The National WASH Stewardship Awards was set up to identify and recognize deserving WASH-oriented institutions and individuals who have made significant contributions to the sector in the past decade.