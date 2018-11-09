Government To Use Skills Competition To Boost Technical And Vocational Training

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Government has indicated its preparedness to provide the necessary skills and support for young people to discover and develop their talents through technical and vocational training to boost productivity for the socio-economic development of the country.

The minister of Education, said this on behalf of the president when he opened the national skills competition at Ghana International Trade fair Center in Accra.

He said the ministry through the Council for technical vocational Education and training (COTVET) will utilise the National Skills Competition to enhance positive perception of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) education and career guidance for young people and help them discover a career path aimed at identifying their talents they as they embark on this programme.

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh noted that the competition which will be held every two years would alternate with the international competitions.

He further indicated the skills and standards of these young people as they compete amongst themselves would provide an avenue for them to exhibit their talents and propel them higher in persuit of their aspirations in life.

"TVET will contribute to sustainable development by empowering individuals, organizations, enterprises, communities by fostering employment, decent work and lifelong learning so as to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth." he emphasised.

The minister also mentioned that the objective of the competition is to among other things help achieve social equity and environmental sustainability, which would be institutionalised in our educational system.

The Executive Director of the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET), on his part commended president Akuffo Addo, Education minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Madam Barbara Ayisi, Deputy minister in charge of TVET for their support towards skills development in the country.

The competition which was on the theme " skills for jobs and National development received a total of 450 applications with 78 finalists emerging as the best three in the skills areas from the Northern and Southern Zones.

Winners who demonstrate exceptional skills at the national competition would be selected to represent Ghana in Kazan, Russia in 2019.

The World Skills Competition is an international event where people not older than 25 years of age represent their countries and compete with each other in various artisanal trades and skills categories.

The finalist would then compete in six main sectors namely; Construction and Building Technology, Manufacturing and Engineering Technology, Social and Personal Services and Transport and Logistics.

The competition was organized by the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Skills Development Initiative (GSDI), GIZ and other stakeholders .

Credit: Kofi Amponsah