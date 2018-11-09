modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Maltiti Foundation Puts Smiles On Faces In East Gonja

Non-governmental organization, Maltiti Foundation has organized a one-day health screening exercise for women and men at Salaga in the Northern region.

The organization together with its able partners, Reprocan Ghana screened hundreds of women and men with general health conditions and also students of the two senior high schools in the Municipal. The team eventually narrowed it down to HIV test and counseling, Breast cancer, Malaria, Diabetes and prostrate in men above 45 years.

The team also visited the two senior high schools; Salaga senior high school and T. I. Ahmadiyya senior high school all in East Gonja Municipality where they entreated young girls to periodically check for lumps in their breasts and general health issues. As tradition demands, they paid a courtesy call on KpembeWura, enlightened him about the foundation’s activities. He endorsed it by also participating in the screening exercise.

The foundation wrapped up activities for the day by organizing a football match to strengthen the bond of unity among them.

According to C. E. O of the foundation Hajia Fawzia Karim, many benefited from this year’s exercise, patients who got tested positive were given prescriptions. Others were also referred to the Tamale teaching hospital for advance treatment. Beneficiaries subsequently extended their appreciation to the team for their kindheartedness.

The secretary of the foundation who also doubles as the project coordinator Mr. Ewura Adams Karim said that the annual event is aimed at empowering women, encouraging both men and women to take health checks seriously. He also added that checkups should be a lifestyle.

The charity event returns next year with a lineup of activities to help the less privilege in society.

