Nakpachee Clash: Two Arrested To Assist Police Investigations

Police in the Northern region have arrested two persons in connection with the Clash at Bakpachei, a community in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern region that led to the death of one person and several others sustaining injuries

The suspects; Ziblim Hassan who allegedly shot and killed a pig belonging to a Konkomba in the community and another suspect were arrested on Thursday by the Yendi Divisional Police to aid in investigation

According to the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Yussif Mohammed Tanko, Ziblim Hassan was arrested first whilst the second suspect whose name has not been giving was arrested at Yendi with 44 live Cartridges believed to be used in fueling the conflict

The two DSP Tanko said have been paraded before the Yendi Court and remanded in Prison Custody

He said the Regional Police Command has deployed reenforcement to the community to argument security and also instituted Day and Night Patrols to ensure calm in the area

DSP Tanko appealed to residents in the area not to take the law into their hands, but remain calm as police work to ensure justice and restore peace

HISTORY OF THE CLASH

On Thursday November 7, 2018, One person was reported dead with two others severely injured after a clash between Konkombas and Dagombas at Nakpachie in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.

About five houses have been torched in the conflict, forcing residents to flee their homes to Yendi and other surrounding towns.

According to reports, the dispute ensued on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 when a drove of pigs of a Konkomba man trampled the maize farm of a Dagomba man.

Enraged by the destruction, the Dagomba man shot and killed one of the pigs, sparking a conflagration between the two ethnic groups.

Reports say with the aid of his kinsmen, the pig farmer tried to snatch the gun from the maize farmer but the pig farmer’s leg was shot in the struggle.

This led to a reprisal attack by the Konkombas, resulting in the death of one person.

But police and military have been deployed to the scene to maintain peace.